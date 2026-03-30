Letting Time Pass: Living Analog

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kennesaw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Quincy Rosser

Morning arrives and the sun finds you on its own terms. There is no vibration against your nightstand or blue light streaming on to your face. You eagerly reach for the notebook sitting to your left and glide your pen across the paper. Your writing changes daily- from loose and vulnerable to careful and unsure.

As the weather gets warmer, it becomes more important to let time pass rather than control it. You take your time, walking to class without checking how long it will take and allowing small talk to become vivid conversations. This is the rhythm of an analog life, deliberate and present in the moment.

I realize how long it’s been since I was immersed in a novel, and instead how high my screen time is. I mourn my creativity and individuality. I am not alone in my dissatisfaction with the constant pull of notifications and doomscrolling; people of all ages are rediscovering the small joys of living intentionally. I start plating all my meals, even fast food. My friends crotchet in their down time, and I buy magazines at the bookstore because I love the experience of physical media. I start learning that there is much more to gain from engaging with the world than watching it pass by.

While making the decision to live a slower life can be easy, having the discipline to carry it out might feel intimidating. Your attention span is much like a muscle; it requires constant use and patience to grow stronger. At first, sitting down without checking your phone will be uncomfortable and even frustrating. Your mind will crave distractions because that’s what it’s used to. Over time, however, that discomfort fades. The more you practice small habits, such as listening to local radio stations or “bricking” your phone, the more natural it will feel.

The key to living analog is knowing your reasons. Without strong motivation, new habits might feel like a trend you’re following rather than a meaningful lifestyle shift. Your reasons do not have to be profound- they can be as simple as wanting less distractions or wanting to educate yourself on something that genuinely interests you. When you understand why you’re making these changes, it becomes easier to stick with them and makes the experience a conscious effort instead of restrictive.

Over time, the benefits of an analog life become less about what you’re avoiding and more about what you’re gaining. Your days no longer go unnoticed, and you find quiet satisfaction by enjoying the present moment to its fullest extent. The changes you make will not be drastic, but you are now able to give your life the undivided attention it deserves. Living fully does not require more, only making the most of what is already there.