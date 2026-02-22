This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kennesaw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

History books often celebrate a handful of familiar names, but behind many major movements, industries, and cultural revelations were Black women whose contributions were minimized, overlooked or erased. From entrepreneurship to civil rights to fashion, these women shaped the world we live in today. It’s only right that we honor their stories and recognize their impact.

Here are three Black women who changed history; without always getting the credit they deserved.

Annie Turnbo Malone – The Pioneer of Black Beauty Entrepreneurship

Before the modern natural hair movement, Annie Turnbo Malone was creating haircare products specifically for Black women. At a time when options were limited and harmful products were pushed, she developed innovative formulas that promoted healthy hair and scalp care.

But Malone didn’t just build a business, she built opportunity.

She founded Poro College, a training institution that taught thousands of Black women financial independence through the field of cosmetology. Many of her students went to open up their own salons and hair stores, creating generational wealth in their communities.

Her philanthropy was just as impactful as she donated generously to schools, orphanages and Black colleges, including what is now Howard University’s College of Medicine.

Fannie Lou Hamer – The Voice That Changed Voting Rights

Fannie Lou Hamer was a sharecropper turned civil rights activist who became one of the most powerful voices of the Voting Rights Movement.

After being denied the right to vote in Mississippi, she dedicated her career to fighting voter suppression. She co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, challenging the all-white delegation at the 1964 Democratic National Convention.

Her televised testimony about the violence she endured for trying to vote shocked the nation and her words helped for the Democratic Party to address racial discrimination. This eventually snowballed into the momentum that led to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley – From Enslavement to the White House

Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley was born into slavery but eventually bought her freedom through her skill as a seamstress. She went on to become one of the most respected dressmakers in Washington, D.C.

Her clients included politicians’ wives, most notably Mary Todd Lincoln.

Keckley was very trusted by the First Lady during the most turbulent periods in U.S. history. She also founded the Contraband Relief Association, providing aid to formerly enslaved people after the Civil War.

Her memoir, Behind the Scenes, offered rare insight into life inside the White House and the experiences of formerly enslaved women; but her legacy has often been overlooked in both fashion and history.

These women didn’t just succeed as individuals, they opened doors for generations of Black women in business, politics, and the arts. Their work reminds us that history isn’t just about famous names; it’s about the people who had enough courage and creativity to shape the world behind the scenes.

When we learn about women like Annie Turnbo Malone, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, we don’t just celebrate forgotten history. We reclaim it.

Because giving credit where it’s due isn’t just about the past. It’s about inspiring the future.