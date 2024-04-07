What Does Summer 2024 Have In Store For Jewellery?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a fashion girly, I’m always aware of how much accessories can help you make your outfit seem more put-together. For winter, people normally focus on either silver or gold jewellery, and fashion trends dictate that minimalism and classy designs are more popular during that period.

However, with summer just around the corner, I personally love the change to bigger, bolder and more colourful jewellery trends that can really spice up a look. Because of this, a lot of people choose to more basic pieces to wear and put the focus all on the accessories. So, my bet is that Summer 2024 jewellery trends will be no different.

Therefore, without further ado, here are my 2024 Summer jewellery predictions:

Colourful gemstones and silver details

According to famous fashion sites like Liberty UK and Vogue, silver jewellery with colourful gemstones are meant to be the signature accessory for this season! You can find loads of different coloured gemstones in rings, necklaces and bracelets.

Animal print/ animal-inspired jewellery

Another trend that we may be seeing a lot is necklaces and bracelets with animal print material (such as fake crocodile leather). What we have seen lately during the recent Fashion Weeks is earrings in the shape of an animal, like tigers or snakes. I think that this represents our desire to explore, and to be adventurous – so perfect for summer time. Plus, this is definitely a fun way to make your outfit more interesting and detailed!

Going all out

This year, the rules of balancing your accessories don’t seem to apply. You can add wear big necklaces, chunky bracelets and a big pair of hoops all at once – maximalism is in! Maximalism is perfect for summer because I think that reflects the vibe that we’re in – we want to go out more and celebrate more, so the saying “go big or go home” really applies here when it comes to summer jewellery! Also, a trick that I learnt fairly recently is to not be afraid to mix silver and gold jewellery – they actually work really well together. So, make sure to take all of your accessories out in time for summer!

Pearls, pearls and pearls

This one might not a be a new thing for summer 2024, as pearls have been dominating high-fashion spaces for decades. Historically, wearing pearls symbolised wealth and elegance. Because of that, I think that even nowadays pearls are a common accessory that can make any outfit look more put-together and classy. Plus, pearl accessories are delicate and discrete, so they perfectly balance the more bright-coloured outfits that we normally wear in summer. So, if you’re a fan of these, it is definitely worth purchasing some pearled accessories as they go very well with the beachy vibe.

Okay, but how to choose quality jewellery that you can wear for more than one season?

I’m always in favour of buying fashion items derived from high-quality materials that are likely to last longer. That way, you’re also more likely to continue using them even after a trend is over. It’s true, yes, that buying pure silver and gold accessories are better because of this. But, if you want a more affordable option, I say you should focus on more chunky-style accessories, as they are likely to be more resistant to movement and weather changes rather than dainty ones. Plus, like I said, summer is always more colourful in terms of jewellery trends, so if you want to invest in a piece of jewellery that’s your favourite colour, I say go for it. Especially because you’re likely to wear it for many summers to come.

So these are my latest summer 2024 trend predictions for jewellery. Because these trends are so varied and are likely to stay in-fashion for a long time, I definitely think you can try and experiment with different styles and see how you feel! Especially with smaller accessories like rings and earrings, you can make combinations with different colours, which will in turn have a different impact on your overall look. The key to accessorising is exploring and having fun with it!