Explore the Magical World of Disney through Musicals

Starting from the West End, I have recently embarked on my journey to explore enchanting stage musicals in London. It is breathtaking to witness two of my beloved Disney movies transcend the realm of animation and take on a new life on stage. Both ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Frozen’ are award-winning adaptations of the Disney classic which are suitable for all ages to enjoy. The remarkable songs, captivating choreography, stunning costumes, and complex stage design have transported me back to childhood during the performance. In my opinion, the magic offered by these two musicals is worth the ticket price and should not be missed by anyone!

The Lion King

Location: Lyceum Theatre

If you are a student of the Strand campus, you may have passed by this theatre and caught a glimpse of the musical’s poster. Indeed, the Lyceum Theatre has hosted the UK production of The Lion King musical since 1999. As a Disney obsessive, watching this quarter-century-old musical has been on my to-do list for a long time. Seizing the opportunity of the London Theatre Week, spanning from 19 February to 3 March, I finally purchased my ticket at an affordable price.

To be honest, even though some characters are visually different from their animated visions, the overall experience of watching the power story of Simba on stage remains exciting. Sitting at the stalls, which is the ground-level sitting area, provides an intimate perspective for first-time theatergoers like me since the stage is right in front of us! During the performance, I could even see the facial expressions of the brilliant cast.

The show encompasses ingenious puppets and masks, fascinating stage design, as well as a rich tapestry of composition that inspired but is not limited to traditional African music. The part that stands out to me the most is the song ‘Hakuna Matata’. It features Timon and Pumbaa, who are my favorite characters that evoke me with joy and nostalgia. The character Timon is portrayed by puppetry which is significantly impressive and demonstrates the creativity of the production team behind this musical.

Frozen

Location: London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Without any hesitation, I immediately booked a ticket for another Disney musical, Frozen, after being impressed by The Lion King. This time, I was sitting at the Royal Circle which is located on the first floor of the theatre. This seat allowed me to perfectly see the entirety of the fantastic Ice Palace on the stage.

As imagined, this adaptation successfully brings the icy adventure to the extraordinary stage. The special stage effects are so magical and alive- it’s like we are seeing the real ice queen singing ‘Let It Go’ and embracing with the magic of her hands! I enjoyed every moment of this musical and the dress change part is particularly amazing.

However, it is sad to know this show will complete its run in the UK on 8 September, so book your ticket as soon as possible to witness this enchantment before it’s gone!

Last but not least, it is worth mentioning that the West End, as the home of the London Theatre, has a range of treasure shows that await discovery. From now on, I’ll certainly be keeping a lookout for more musical gems in London.