All That Jazz: London’s Flourishing Jazz Scene

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KCL chapter.

As a music lover, I’ve always found that London has many opportunities to uncover and encounter music, whether that’s through concerts, live shows, or in the street where some artists share a glimpse of their talent. As a result of this musical cornucopia, I’ve gotten into the habit of looking for new and exciting gigs to attend in order to take advantage of this city’s perks. Lately, this habit has been centered around jazz.

First off, let’s talk about the venues. Jazz events seem to occur more frequently in cozy bars, bustling cafes, and eclectic art spaces. I have found the rather private setting to be a particularly enjoyable part of my discovery, as it promotes a more personal connection with the music and the artists. For instance, it is not uncommon to attend performances where the artist invites you to sit down and enjoy the music or dance freely near the stage.

Notably, I visited The Blues Kitchen in Shoreditch and Brixton, both of which had an intimate atmosphere. The incredibly talented singer revisited several classic jazz songs, accompanied by her guitarist, saxophonist, and drummer. Free to feel the music, one could dance, observe, or simply converse with others, as the most impressive vocals played in the background. I also attended a jazz live performance at The Piano Bar in Soho. The guests were welcomed in a somewhat inconspicuous building with dim lights, cocktails, and tall round tables to observe the band. It was rather different compared to some more crowded spaces I have been to, which added to its charm. To begin, my partner and I enjoyed the music on the lower level of the building (which had couches and cinema-style chairs) before heading upstairs, where the band encouraged us to dance. At all of these venues, we and our fellow enthusiasts enjoyed the different melodies and rhythms that fused together to create soulful and groovy masterpieces. And so, without further ado, here is a preliminary guide of the main (or most popular) jazz venues in London:

The Jazz Café – 5 Parkway NW1 7PG

Vortex – 11 Gillett Square, N16 8AZ

Ronnie Scott’s – 47 Frith Street, W1D 4HT

Rich Mix – 35-47 Bethnal Green, E1 6LA

Now, let’s talk festivals. London is no stranger to music festivals, a culture in which the jazz scene avidly participates. The most popular examples include the EFG London Jazz Festival and the Cross the Tracks festival, demonstrating the continued vibrancy of the jazz scene in the 21st century. It also allows artists to showcase the fluidity and flexibility of Jazz as the performances include other genres (e.g. RnB, Soul, and more).

This is because what is unique about London’s jazz scene is that it welcomes artists to take advantage of their creative license and fuse different genres together to create a less traditional but equally pleasant jazz song. For instance, artists like Moses Boyd, Shabaka Hutchings and Nubya Garcia are pushing the boundaries of jazz by utilising global influences like afrobeats artists, electronic beats, and dabbling in genres like hip hop and funk. Thus, there is a wide array of music available for all kinds of listeners. I personally found that both classic and innovative versions of jazz can be stimulating to hear.

So, whether or not jazz interests you, I think it is entertaining to branch out and discover music or performances that you usually wouldn’t attend. It may introduce you to a genre of music you didn’t think you would like and might expose you to some of the most innovative works by some of London’s talented musicians and singers!