YouTubers To Watch When You Need Background Noise

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am one of those people that can’t sit down to eat or do my laundry without something playing in the background. Because of this, I’ve discovered quite a few YouTubers who make content I can enjoy while doing something else. If you’ve run out of videos to watch that you don’t need to pay full attention to, then here are some creators you can check out!

Disclaimer: If any of these people end up getting cancelled, please know that I do not endorse their wrongdoings.

Danny Gonzalez (7.2 million subscribers)

What’s up, Greg? You probably know Danny from Vine, but he also has a successful YouTube channel where he makes hilarious videos about pretty much anything. My personal favorite is when he went ghost hunting to test if it’s BS or not. I appreciate how he gave it a fair chance but also pointed out how reality TV shows and influencers scare people into thinking they found evidence for ghosts when they actually didn’t. And he never fails to make me laugh.

gabi belle (1.43 million subscribers)

I have a bone to pick with Gabi because the song she uses at the end of her videos (which she wrote herself) is always stuck in my head, and it’s just the words “Bing Bong” over and over. Gabi makes a variety of videos ranging anywhere from trying out infomercial products to explaining why Spotify plays you the same songs over and over. She is also a musician and provides interesting insight using her expertise when she makes music-related videos. And she loves Gordon Ramsey content almost as much as I do. A bit off topic, but the Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares YouTube Channels have all of the shows’ episodes for free and they also make great background noise.

Jenny Nicholson (1.35 million subscribers)

Out of everyone on this list, I would say that Jenny has most mastered the art of the video essay. She picks fairly niche topics and does a full deep dive without sparing any details. Although her videos tend to be several hours long, she holds the viewers’ attention with her dry but quick wit and fun costumes. A good video of hers to start with is her Vampire Diaries video since you’re probably already familiar with the show.

Nicole Rafiee (1.13 million subscribers)

You might know her as the “chronically online girl” from her popular continuous series “chronically online girl explains” in which Nicole goes over something typically related to pop culture. The series consists of her standing in front of framed photos while waving around a pair of tongs and dropping hilarious jokes as well as her own takes on the situation. Outside of this series, her channel also includes video essays, episodes from her podcast called “Talk Nasty to Me,” and casual videos of her saying what’s on her mind while driving around. She is also an advocate for OCD awareness, regularly partnering with the organization NOCD, and is one of the founding members of Creators For Peace/Creators Against Ice which is currently holding a fundraiser for the National Immigration Law Center which provides legal aid to immigrants.

May I introduce you to my #1 most-watched YouTuber of 2025. I have been watching Kendall’s videos for years and she never fails to give me something to watch while eating lunch. She makes video essays on pop culture scandals, rabbit holes she finds herself in, and movies and TV shows. She has a long-running series called “Bad Movies & a Beat” where she watches bad movies while doing her makeup and a companion series “Good Movies & a Glam” which is the same thing, but with good movies. She is very funny and is not afraid to be brutally honest while also trying to understand other people’s points of view.

FSN is the sole reason that I will never ever watch Emily In Paris, but I will watch every single video that he makes about it. He’s another video essayist but I would say that he goes into more depth than most others do with his analyses of the entertainment he reviews. His content mainly focuses on movies and TV shows but there are a few videos about music and books as well. He made a video about the Disney+ Percy Jackson series that brings up a lot of the same points that I made in my own articles about it.

Carley is, you guessed it, another video essayist that covers pop culture and entertainment. She has a sort of chaotic yet calm energy and is the most snarky Canadian I have ever witnessed. Her videos feel very authentic, like you’re hanging out with your slightly crazy friend who will spend two full hours telling you the entire plot of Teen Wolf. If you need something that you can watch for a brain-break but has all the fun vibes to keep you engaged, then check out her channel.

I live for this creator’s dry humor. She’s actually hilarious in the most nonchalant way. She is also a video essayist about movies, TV shows, and pop culture (are you starting to notice a pattern?) Recently, she made a video about my favorite TV show ever, Once Upon A Time, and I swear to god that video was made specifically for me. A lot of times to avoid copyright she will act out scenes from the reality TV shows she covers and it has me floored every single time. I also appreciate that she gives a lot of grace to the people she talks about in her videos when a lot of other YouTubers would just tear them apart for the clout.