“Dreams,” “The Chain,” “Silver Springs,” “Everywhere,” “Landslide” are just a few of Fleetwood Mac’s most recognizable and iconic songs. The band, a classic rock staple, could be easily overlooked as a “dad band” (or band your parents like) initially, but a closer listen to their music reveals it to be a masterclass in music that everyone can enjoy.

Formed initially in 1967, the band began with members Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Jeremy Spencer, and Peter Green. Notably missing at the beginning of their story are the powerhouses of Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie (or any women). The next few years after the band formed saw the exit of every original member except for John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. Christine McVie joined in 1970 (and yes, she was married to John McVie), with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joining the band in 1974. Another note is that every member of the original band were English, whilst Buckingham and Nicks were American. Another interesting fact is that Fleetwood Mac almost never had Stevie Nicks — who was only invited to join because Buckingham refused to join without his girlfriend, Stevie.

It’s after Buckingham and Nicks joined that they formed the image that is most prevalent when thinking of the band today — the tumultuous relationships and messiness that created the stories of most of the band’s biggest albums.

The first album with Nicks and Buckingham was Fleetwood Mac, released in 1975 and features songs like “Landslide,” “Warm Ways,” “Rhiannon,” “Say You Love Me,” and “Over My Head.” Their next album, however, is the most pivotal in their timeline and all of music history.

Rumors, a perfect name for the record, was released in 1977 and is one of the best selling albums of all time. If you’ve ever heard a Fleetwood Mac song, chances are it was on Rumors. The album’s creation was so dramatic, it inspired the book and show Daisy Jones and the Six. It was during the creation of Rumors that John and Christine McVie broke up, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks broke up, and Mick Fleetwood (and the rest of the band) was in the throes of addiction. Notably, the album served as the primary means of communication between both of the couples. Buckingham wrote “Go Your Own Way” as a message to Nicks, who responded with “Dreams.” Christine and John McVie only communicated with each other about the album at this time.

The band’s drama didn’t stop with Rumors. Their ensuing albums Tusk, Mirage, Tango In the Night, Behind the Mask, Time, and Say You Will all saw their own share of drama. Public fights, departures, rehab, and lawsuits all occurred concurrently with the release of many of these albums. In fact, in 2018 Lindsey Buckingham sued the band, but it was settled two months after his filing. After Christine McVie passed away in 2022, Mick Fleetwood said at the Grammys a reunion is not happening, saying “I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.”

Alongside the aforementioned Daisy Jones and the Six, Fleetwood Mac have been pinnacles in popular culture due to their behind-the-scenes movie-like drama. A hilarious SNL sketch with Paul Rudd and Vanessa Bayer featuring the catchy opening to “I Don’t Want To Know” features the two as a couple going through a divorce (ironic) who can’t continue their conversation each time a ringtone playing the song begins.

However, one of the biggest parts of Fleetwood Mac’s success comes from its powerhouse women. McVie was a huge songwriting contributor to the band’s biggest hits, and had a distinct voice that stands out on each of her songs. McVie wrote the tracks “Songbird,” “Warm Ways,” “Little Lies,” “Say You Love Me,” “Everywhere,” “Don’t Stop,” and “You Make Loving Fun.” One of my personal favorites is “Why” from Mystery To Me, it features a really hypnotic melody and McVie’s lyrics craft an entrancing story — one of her most standout qualities.

Additionally, Nicks contributed her voice to some of the bands’ most standout songs. “Dreams” was written *and* performed by her, so was “Silver Springs.” She also had a very successful debut solo album Bella Donna which featured “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” amongst other solo hits. The two women offered invaluable additions to the band, and made it what it was. Without McVie, most of the band’s hits wouldn’t exist, and without Nicks, most of their chart-topping singles wouldn’t exist. It was rare to see two women, who worked together, in such a male-centric and dominated industry, even within their own band.

When looking at music history, Fleetwood Mac comes up in the conversation almost immediately. Providing a new, fresh sound in the world of rock, whilst bringing in personal drama influencing music, as well as powerhouse women in a male-dominated field, the band has solidified themselves as a one-in-a-million phenomenon. So maybe your dad was right, you should listen to Fleetwood Mac, and maybe start with Rumors.