This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*Spoilers for VisionQuest and other Marvel shows and movies*

Happy one month to Avengers: Doomsday! I have been cautiously optimistic for this movie since they’ve announced it, and that optimism has only grown with recent entries to the MCU (specifically VisionQuest). Because Doomsday covers so much of the Marvel franchise, Marvel released a list of the films and TV shows that they think you need to watch in order to fully understand the film. The problem? I think that list is heavily lacking in some films and TV shows that if you haven’t seen them, you’re not going to understand anything. So, I went through and pulled together a list of shows and films that you should watch before Doomsday in addition to their list (in no particular order).

Ms. Marvel Surprise! This list is also just me pushing an agenda for everyone to watch Ms. Marvel because it is one of my favorite things and it is criminally underrated. Besides my personal agenda for everyone to watch Ms. Marvel, I actually think that it could become relevant in Doomsday, especially leading into Avengers: Secret Wars. Ms. Marvel (also known as Kamala Khan) is part of a group called the Young Avengers, of which include the Maximoff twins Billy and Tommy. Since I’m fairly confident that we’ll see the twins in Doomsday and Secret Wars, I’m pretty confident that Ms. Marvel will make an appearance as well, and you’ll want to know who she is. The Marvels Still talking about Ms. Marvel, The Marvels wasn’t on their list and I think you should at least be aware of the characters in it. Besides Captain Marvel, we also have Ms. Marvel and Captain Monica Rambeau. The Marvels explores more of Monica and the powers she gained in WandaVision, as well as the Quantum bands, which allow people to fast-travel through space. The Marvels also has a post-credits scene that shows Kamala beginning to form the Young Avengers, starting with Kate Bishop and Cassie Lang. Cassie Lang (from Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania) has been confirmed to be in Doomsday, which makes me think that Kate and Kamala will be as well. TheWandaVision trilogy Even if this wasn’t relevant to Doomsday I would still say to watch it, because I think it is one of the best projects that Marvel has done in a while (and that’s not just me being biased towards the Scarlet Witch). The WandaVision trilogy is made up of WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and VisionQuest. The three explore the direct fallout of Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War, and Wanda’s subsequent spiral afterward. The trilogy is so interesting, introducing characters like Agatha Harkness, Monica Rambeau, and the Maximoff twins, and is honestly one of my favorite things ever. VisionQuest also confirms the return of a major character that if you don’t watch the show, you’ll have no idea about their return and motivations for returning. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Even though the official Marvel list has Captain America: Brave New World on it, I still think that people should watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This show not only sets up the Falcon’s transition into being the next Captain America, but also shows the state of the world in a post-Blip world and the violence that comes with it. This is also the first time we are introduced to John Walker (U.S. Agent) who is a significant figure in Thunderbolts*. Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) is also a key player in Thunderbolts*, so this show provides important context to three characters that are confirmed for Doomsday. Spider-Man: Brand New Day This wasn’t on Marvel’s list because it’s not on streaming yet, but I think it’s still important to see if you can. The latest Spider-Man film sets up the newest arc for Spider-Man and his new abilities, while also introducing Sadie Sink as the newest Jean Grey. While Spider-Man’s new Avengers arc won’t be until Secret Wars, the context with Jean Grey and his new powers is important to have, because the events of Brand New Day could have ripple effects onto Doomsday. Hawkeye As mentioned earlier, Kate Bishop is one of the Young Avengers, and she was first introduced in the TV show Hawkeye. While Hawkeye wasn’t my favorite show, it does set up Kate Bishop for a bigger role in the MCU entirely, and there’s a really interesting correlating plot with Yelena that runs through the back half of the show. Since Yelena has become such a big part of the MCU and Kate is being set up to have a similar rise, I think Hawkeye is worth watching to get those backstories.

Obviously, this isn’t everything you could watch before Doomsday. But in addition to the list that Marvel themselves has curated, I think it’s a tight list of shows and movies that will provide important context to characters and plots that have either been confirmed or strongly hinted at. Have fun watching, have fun watching Dr. Doom wreck the Avengers, and remember to not spoil the film!