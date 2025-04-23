Women Have Desires Too: Three Female Literary Characters Who Inspire Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite part of reading literature from the sixteenth to nineteenth centuries is seeing the advanced minds of female characters. During a time when women were supposed to be property and something to make a man look better, these three literary characters refused to let society tell them what they can, should, or can’t do. Today, women’s rights are consistently being threatened and put on the line. Looking into these characters can allow us to find the courage to speak out against society’s expectations of us.

“You must comprehend a great deal in your idea of an accomplished woman.” — Elizabeth Bennet from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice

Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice character Elizabeth Bennet is a strong female character who shows women that they should never fear society’s expectations of them. She does not believe women have to be incredible at art, reading, music, and every other passion just to be viewed as valuable. Elizabeth refuses to marry someone just for a social standing or security, but she wants to marry for love. She doesn’t have the typical ideals that one should marry someone for their money, though that is an idea her mother and society were pushing on her. Even though at the time, she was being considered an old maid, she didn’t seem to mind. She shows women that they do not have to settle for anything less than love. Elizabeth is stubborn and prideful, but she also shows the care that women have for others. She is focused on her sister’s marriages and situations more than her own. Elizabeth walked miles when her sister was sick just to make sure she was alright and comfortable. Elizabeth shows that you can be soft and gentle as well as strong and opinionated. Just because you are kind to others doesn’t mean you can be walked over.

“I hate to think I’ve got to grow up, and be Miss March, and wear long gowns, and look as prim as a China-aster! It’s bad enough to be a girl, anyway, when I like boys’ games and work and manners! I can’t get over my disappointment in not being a boy…” — Jo March from Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women

Jo March’s strength is her persistence in believing that there is more to women than love. She shows that women can be passionate and have the same ambitions as men. Jo never gives up on her novel, even when told nothing would come of it. Even though men are set up to be the successful ones, she defies the odds. She believes her sisters should follow their passions instead of marrying for convenience. Jo March sees women as more than property. She recognizes their soul and heart, and that women have so much more potential than what is expected of them. Women were often — and still are — shoved into a box where they were expected to be pretty pictures in the corner. Women are more than something to look at and parade around as a trophy. Jo March has taught me that I am capable of much more than society wants me to be, especially in today’s world.

“Let husbands know their wives have sense like them.” — Emilia from William Shakespeare’s Othello

Emilia has become my favorite woman I’ve read in a while. She defends Desdemona against the many men who are conspiring against her. Emilia talks whether the men approve of it or not. She is determined at all times to be listened to and get her point across. All of the men openly speak about how she talks too much, and she ignores it. As Desdemona’s reputation is being destroyed by lying men, Emilia gives her a powerful speech about the desires of women. Emilia explains that if someone’s husband isn’t pleasing them, she should not be at fault for having to go elsewhere for it. While I do not support cheating, Emilia explains through her speech that women have desires too, and that’s okay. Love and marriage shouldn’t all be about the man in the relationship. You can care about yourself and what you want as well. During the final scene of the play, Emilia tells Othello she will expose him for killing Desdemona. Emilia is vengeful for her friend and is willing to put herself in harm’s way to prove that the men are guilty. Emilia dies at the hands of her husband, her last line being “So speaking as I think, alas, I die” (Shakespeare, Othello, 5.2.301). Even Emilia’s last breath is defying the standards that men have set for her. Her voice stands as one that can not be silenced.

Now, more than ever, it is important for us to read about the women in literature who stood up for us to have voices, passions, and rights. All of these characters were written during a period when women’s opinions were not valued, yet they still shine through. I want to take a page out of Elizabeth Bennet, Jo March, and Emilia’s books and never allow myself to be dimmed down, spoken down to, or told I can not accomplish my goals, just because I am a woman.