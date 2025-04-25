Why You Should Get a Dropout Subscription

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I promise you, you’ve heard of the streaming service Dropout. Currently, their content has been showing up everywhere on social media with clips from two of their most popular shows, Game Changer and Make Some Noise. These clips always start the same — with a bell-like sound and a white-and-black game prompt, narrated by Sam Reich. The clip will then go on to show one (or multiple) contestants fulfilling the prompt for points. I had been vaguely familiar with these videos before they became popular because of Dimension 20 with Brennan Lee Mulligan (a D&D (Dungeons & Dragons) show housed on the platform), but took the plunge and got a full subscription after seeing clips from the “One Year Later” episode of Game Changer. It was so worth it.

First of all, a Dropout subscription is super affordable compared to Netflix or HBO. The standard subscription for Netflix costs $17.99 a month, and the standard subscription for HBO costs $16.99 a month. A monthly Dropout subscription, though, is currently $5.99 a month. It is going to rise to $6.99 a month in May, but since I subscribed before this I get to keep the $5.99 a month subscription!

Second, there is something for everyone on Dropout. They have trivia shows, game shows, podcasts, and so much more. I could scroll for hours on the Dropout content library and still find more shows. Currently, my favorite shows are Game Changer, Make Some Noise, Dimension 20’s A Court of Fey & Flowers, and Um, Actually. Below are descriptions of these shows pulled from Dropout.

Game Changer – The game show where there’s a new, surprise premise every episode.

I love Game Changer because it’s unpredictable. You learn the rules in real time alongside the contestants, and each week is something different.

Make Some Noise – A game show where talented contestants compete to bring to life silly prompts.

A spinoff from Game Changer, this improv game show is so fun. I love watching the contestants work together on their prompts to bring them to life.

Dimension 20’s A Court of Fey & Flowers – GM Aabria Iyengar and her pack of pixies prepare for the most magical event of the season.

This is my favorite Dimension 20 show so far. A mix of Bridgerton and D&D, the show’s cast is phenomenal. I love unraveling the drama and intrigue that comes with a court of fey who all want something.

Um, Actually – Introducing a game show of fandom minutiae one-upmanship, where nerds do what nerds do best: flaunt encyclopedic nerd knowledge at Millennium Falcon nerd-speed.

This show makes my nerd heart happy. I love trying to decipher where the nerd culture statements are incorrect, and I also love getting to learn more about my favorite fandoms without it feeling like actual learning.

There really is something for everyone on Dropout, even if you don’t know it yet. I love discovering new things to watch, and I have found so many new shows to obsess over while scrolling through the app. To be honest, I’ve been using it more than any of my other streaming service subscriptions — which is saying something! Getting Dropout has broken me out of my show rewatch habit, and I can confidently say that I’m going to be keeping my Dropout subscription for a long, long time.