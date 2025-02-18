Why Most Girls Dream of Living in London vs. Why They Should *Actually* Want to Live There

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

It should be no surprise to hear that London is one of the most talked about city in the world. Between the constant celebrity sightings and the viral chocolate covered strawberries (that I can confirm ARE that good), London is clearly the dream place to be. But what actually sets the city apart from others is what TikTok and Instagram doesn’t tell you about. Here is why you must visit London, from a girl who just got back from studying abroad there and is already planning her life around how she can live there again.

What is the internet “hype” about London?

Celebrity Sightings

You say the words “Leicester Square” and anyone who loves movies can picture a dazzling red carpet and celebrities lining the streets for the newest movie premiere. Constantly, celebrities are visiting this city to film, model, or simply just experience the vibes. This is immediately an attention grab for loads of people. What do you mean Harry Styles is spotted in Covent Garden on a regular basis??? To be in a city that is always buzzing with pop culture could mean everything to people and that alone can be enough to force people to dream of London.

Borough Market

It should come as no surprise that Borough Market was my first stop when I arrived in this new city. With a serious popularity gain on social media, people dream of visiting Borough market to bite into a juicy chocolate coated strawberry or a pork sandwich with parmesan for DAYS. This market took the world by storm and therefore, has made its way on every tourists to do list in this city.

Visiting Filming Locations

I’m just a girl, writing this article, asking you to read it. Oh Julia Roberts, the woman you are. Yeah, the blue door was a huge appeal for me too. Ever heard of Notting Hill, Love Actually, or maybe Paddington? The movies made in London are endless. Each street you walk down is a filming location and each house you see has been lived in by someone so cool you practically freeze reading their names on the blue plaque next to the door. It is no surprise that London has been romanticized in films, and yes, it is as beautiful in real life.

Harry Potter

I forgot to introduce myself. Hi, I’m Jill, and I’m a huge Harry Potter nerd. When I say every borough of London was used in at least one of the Harry Potter movies I mean it. It feels more often than not that you can feel the magic Daniel Ratcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson brought to the city. Harry Potter is everywhere and London embraces it.

Okay okay, why should I want to live in London?

The History

London took a large brunt of hits during the World Wars. The city has memorials up in loads of places honoring those who lost their lives and buildings that were lost as well. Walking the streets of the city feels significant. It makes you remember and it makes you feel like you too are honoring those lost. Postman’s Park, located in the city, is a beautiful park with a memorial wall to those who died as heroes. I stood and read each and everyone, with tears streaming down my face.

Cultural Food

London is known for their fantastic food, and no, I’m not talking about Bangers and Mash and Beans on Toast. Chicken Tikka Masala is the city’s most famous dish. There are a plethora of incredible Indian and Chinese restaurants all over the city. I’d drop everything right now for a piece of cheese naan from Punjab. Not kidding when I say best food ever.

Music Culture

While film exposure is amazing in London, let’s not forget about David Bowie, The Beatles, and Jimi Hendrix, all of which frequently visited Soho in the city. Denmark Street was crowded with music and surrounded by secret clubs that was a safe space for everyone to be apart of. The musical history is apparent and it is EVERYWHERE!

Theatre and Museums

It is impossible to be bored in the city. With unlimited museums about anything you could possibly want (one of which being the best WWI exhibit I’ve ever seen) and incredible plays on in the West End every night of the week, it is truly impossible to lack things to do.

London is truly one of the greatest cities in the world. While its presence online highlights a few of its qualities, it also fails to mention what makes this city so rich, its history. The city is just incredible to simply stand in. So you heard it here first girls, romanticize that trip to London, plan your new life there, and fall in love with that city just as I did!

Hit me up if you’re looking for a London roommate!