What’s the Forecast? Predicting Upcoming Trends

In a world where the media landscape is ever-changing, and creators of art search for virality, it’s fun to try and predict who or what will become the “next big thing.” Looking for newbies in the entertainment industry and connecting with their work leads to hyping their work up within social circles and similar demographics. This is something I like to do, and have dubbed trend forecasting.

Of course, it’s hard to “beat a trend” when it seems that almost everything nowadays begins from hearing it through word of mouth. However, as someone who spends a bulk of her time consuming various types of media like movies, TV, music, etc, I feel like I’ve stumbled across many things when they were on the cusp of their breakthroughs to the mainstream.

Things I found right before they broke to the mainstream include the popularity of Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernandez and Please Don’t Destroy. As a self-proclaimed SNL lover, these acts’ initial appearances on the show wowed me — especially Marcello Hernandez’s first Weekend Update appearance. Please Don’t Destroy especially impressed me with their more contemporary version of The Lonely Island’s appearances on the show a decade prior.

A few other things I found right before they broke big include the popularity of Suki Waterhouse, and Netflix’s Nobody Wants This. Suki Waterhouse’s music has been on my radar since fall of 2021, after she had been announced to play Karen Sirko in the TV adaptation of Daisy Jones and The Six — from the novel of the same name by my favorite author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Since I loved the book and was ecstatic for the adaptation, I began to listen to Waterhouse’s music to see a glimpse into the show’s musical brain (and she has a really strong discography). Nobody Wants This, which dropped in September 2024, was on my radar — so much so that I watched the series in less than two days after its release. Maybe I was hyper-aware because I’m an Adam Brody fan, or maybe it’s because “Close To You” was in the trailer, but regardless, the hype of the show is well worth it and I highly recommend it for any rom-com fans who wish the story was longer than a two-hour runtime!

Looking to the near future, my instincts are telling me to look out for the rise of music acts like Olivia Dean and Laundry Day, and shows like The Pitt and St. Denis Medical.

Olivia Dean’s imminent explosion to the mainstream is supported with the popularity of her track for the newest Bridget Jones flick, titled “It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be.” Additionally, a resurgence of British female powerhouse singers is backed with Raye’s rise in the U.S. music world. Dean’s music combines neo-soul, pop, jazz, and soft pop, which is paired with her rich vocals and complex lyrics, making her an incredibly well-rounded artist that many could find connection with. Laundry Day, who have gone viral time and time again with their skit-like videos online, create primarily indie rock music. Their last album, Younger Than I Was Before, combines some 90s George Michael with electronic and indie rock influences. Their combination of genres makes each release interesting and fresh. Their recent single “Damn Shame,” is always on repeat on my AirBuds profile.

Lastly, my current hyperfixation shows The Pitt and St. Denis Medical seems to mark a resurgence of the network medical show. Falling on opposite sides of the spectrum, The Pitt is HBO’s hyperrealistic and dramatic following of a Pittsburgh emergency department. Heralded as one of the more accurate medical shows, The Pitt is led by Noah Wyle, who was on 90s medical hit ER as one of the longest running characters, Dr. Carter. Each week’s episode of The Pitt ends leaving me anxious for the next one! Although it is a great show, The Pitt is intense and doesn’t shy away from showing graphic medical procedures or darker subject matter, so be warned if you intend to watch. On the other side, St. Denis Medical on NBC is a comedic medical show that follows an eclectic group of coworkers in a small Oregon hospital. St. Denis is laugh-out-loud funny, highly bingebale, and has extremely lovable characters. My favorite subplot involves the Bubonic Plague, but you just have to watch and see how that plays out!

If you’re looking to find some new hyperfixations, try listening to Olivia Dean or Laundry Day, and start watching The Pitt and St. Denis Medical this spring!