Were My ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Predictions Correct?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year, I posted an article predicting the outcomes of Stranger Things Season Five. I became a fan of the show when I was about 13 years old. All of my friends were raving about the show and I wanted to see what the hype was about. That year, I fell in love with the show. Stranger Things became the show I rewatched if I couldn’t find anything else on TV. It was my comfort show for years, so it’s safe to say that the ending of one of my favorite shows was very bittersweet. While I’ll miss watching new adventures with the crew in Hawkins, I’m glad the show has finally come to an end after going on for ten years.

As I was watching the final season, I was constantly rereading my article to see if any of the predictions I’d written about had come true yet. By the time the series finale had ended, I’d counted that at least six of my predictions were fully correct, while two of them were kind of correct and two were completely wrong. With that, let’s dive into which of my predictions were right and which ones were wrong.

Creel Backstory — Right(ish)

When I had first written my article last year, I had no idea about Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Originally, I had predicted that the audience would learn more about Henry Creel and his family. I also predicted that we’d learn more about the origin of Henry’s powers, which is why I say this prediction is partially correct. While most of the backstory of Henry’s powers comes from the play, we got to see some of his backstory play out in the show as well. In my opinion, watching Henry enter that cave as a kid and have his life changed forever was honestly one of the most heart-wrenching scenes in the whole season.

Will as the MC — Right

I think that, overall, Will was definitely more of a main character than he had been in seasons Three and Four. When it was revealed that Will was able to control the Demogorgons and had powers in “Sorcerer,” I knew right then that Will was going to be a major character this season. His role this season was so vital to defeating Vecna and saving Hawkins. I’m honestly glad that Will got more screen time; I find his character to be very enjoyable and seeing him not being put on the back burners again this season was nice to see.

Will Coming Out — Right

I am very happy about this prediction being right. After Season Four, I was hoping that Will would finally get a chance to find love without having to hide it. Although this scene didn’t play out like I’d hoped, it was nice to see him finally be able to be himself with his family and friends. Also, watching everyone in the crew be so accepting of Will made me happy considering that most people in the ‘80s had different attitudes towards those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Jopper — Right

Although Joyce and Hopper were pretty much an item by the end of season four, this season completely solidified their relationship. Watching the two of them coparent this season was beautiful and I love the dynamic Joyce and Hopper have together. When the couple got engaged in the epilogue, I cannot tell you enough about the scream I let out (despite crying the rest of the epilogue). I was so happy to see the two of them as endgame!

Wheeler Family — Right

This prediction of mine was honestly kind of a given. With Vecna infiltrating Nancy’s mind at the end of season four and the new casting for Holly, I was pretty much certain that this one would be correct. I wasn’t surprised when Holly was taken by a Demogorgon in the second episode. However, I was shocked to see Karen and Ted (well, more like Karen) attempt to fight off the Demogorgon. I didn’t think that any of the kids’ parents would ever find out about the Upside Down, especially considering they hadn’t until season five. Additionally, I didn’t think that something would happen to both Holly and Karen, which honestly surprised me a lot.

Upside Down Destruction — Wrong

I was honestly very convinced that they wouldn’t destroy the Upside Down up until Volume Two of the final season aired. When Nancy and Jonathan found the exotic matter on the roof of Hawkins Lab and shot at it, I started to think that the crew was going to destroy the Upside Down for good. When their plan of ending it was confirmed, I was a little disappointed that this was their plan. I don’t understand why they’d follow through with their plan knowing about all the pregnant women stuck down there. However, I can get why they’d want to, considering the amount of trauma the Upside Down has caused them.

Max Helping Defeat Vecna — Right

Looking back at this prediction, I can’t believe how scarily accurate this one was. As I’m writing this article, I’m joking with my roommates about how I’m the third Duffer brother because of how right I was about Max being trapped inside Vecna’s mind. Jokes aside, I was glad to see Max make a reappearance and not just be in a coma the whole season. Seeing her help Holly get out of Vecna’s mind and then reunite with the crew to defeat Vecna was probably one of the best things to come out of this new season.

Eddie Munson — Right

I’m not surprised that I was right about Eddie Munson not making a reappearance. As I mentioned in my prediction article from last year, many fans online were speculating that Eddie would come back as Vecna’s right-hand man Kas based on lore from Dungeons & Dragons. However, I’m glad the Duffer brothers chose not to bring Eddie back. I think him coming back wouldn’t have served any purpose to the storyline. Additionally, I think that reviving Eddie would’ve done numbers on Dustin, especially with how he was grieving this season. Dustin was already going through it because of Eddie’s death and the potential of making Dustin watch one of his best friends side with Vecna would’ve hurt him even more than just having to accept that he isn’t here anymore.

Steve’s Death — Wrong

Words can’t express how happy I am that I was wrong about this. When they teased Steve’s death in the finale with him falling off the radio tower, I actually started crying. I know many people online were upset about the fake-out of his death and wanted more people to die this season, including Steve. Although I was not one of those people, I did think the Duffer brothers were setting him up to die: he wasn’t with Nancy and his dream was to become a father. Moreover, the Duffer Brothers had said that many people were going to die this season and I was very certain it was going to be Steve. The more the final season progressed, the more I thought this prediction would be right. However, I’m relieved that Steve wasn’t written off and got his happy ending instead.

Eleven and Vecna’s Deaths — Right(ish)