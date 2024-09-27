Waxing vs. Shaving

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To wax or not to wax? To shave or not to shave? Let’s talk about it!

I am a long-time shaver; it’s been my go-to method ever since I started growing body hair. My mom taught me everything I needed to know about it, and I still use her advice! Over the summer, I started looking into waxing as an alternative. I have PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), which causes thick, dark, and fast-growing hair. I was constantly purchasing new razor heads because my hair would clog and dull the razor after only a few shaves. This caused my bikini line, pubic area, legs, and armpits to become extremely irritated because I had to press harder than usual to get an even slightly good shave.

I finally made my decision and booked an appointment at a nearby waxing place. I went with a Brazilian wax because my problem area was my bikini line and pubic area. I was so nervous on the day of my wax. It wasn’t the idea of another woman looking at my vagina that worried me; it was the pain. I took my girlfriend with me for moral support. I laid back on the table and went into what is called a “butterfly” position. I was cleaned off and powdered to prep my skin for the wax. My waxer then applied a huge strip of purple wax. I looked over at my girlfriend like I’d just seen a ghost. My waxer allowed the wax to cool, then quickly ripped it off. The pain was very uncomfortable but it didn’t last for long. I have a high pain tolerance, so I was able to sit through the entire session pretty easily.

During my wax, I asked my waxer all of the questions that came to my mind. She told me that compared to shaving, waxing has more long-term effects on your hair. She also told me that my hair would start to get thinner, and that it wouldn’t grow back as prominent as it was before I started waxing because it was being pulled out from the root. This is different than shaving, as razors aren’t pulling entire hairs out and the roots remain in your skin. This causes your bikini area to appear less smooth and require more frequent upkeep. My waxer said that people with bad ingrown hairs should also look into waxing because it can help those go away over time. Shaving, on the other hand, irritates sensitive areas of your skin and actually causes those ingrown hairs to form in the first place for a lot of people.

I was in love with the way my pubic area looked after the waxing session! For me, the pain was definitely worth the results. I have noticed that it takes way longer for my hair to grow back and that when it does, it is thin enough that I can wait weeks between waxes. I still shave my legs and armpits, but I won’t put a razor near my bikini area again!

Waxing is definitely something I’d recommend trying if you are looking for an alternative to shaving. Don’t forget to research the waxing place you decide to go to, and remember to ask your waxer any questions you have about the process!