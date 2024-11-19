Unmasking Halloween: The History and Origins Behind Your Favorite Holiday

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is the third most celebrated holiday in America. While most of us associate it with fun costumes, candy, and spooky decorations, few are familiar with the holiday’s deep and fascinating origins.

Growing up, I remember learning about the history of major religious holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah, and Easter, but Halloween always felt like it was simply there—a holiday without an origin story, when in fact it has a rich history in ancient times.

The Origins of Halloween

The origins of Halloween likely originated from Samhain, a Celtic festival that marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the “dark half” of the year, first celebrated over 2,000 years ago. Those who celebrated the holiday thought that the barriers between the physical world and the spirit world broke down during this time, which allowed humans and spirits to intermingle. Celts celebrated this with offerings left outside villages and fields for supernatural entities to help themselves to. In addition, they would dress up as animals or monsters and light fires so the spirits would not kidnap them and the monsters would be scared away.

Under Roman and Christian influences, this evolved. In the 8th century, Pope Gregory III moved All Saints’ Day to November 1 and the night before became known as All Hallows’ Eve.

When American colonists brought these customs to the United States, Halloween began to evolve into a day of community celebrations, marking the harvest season with parties and autumn activities. Over the years, All Hallows’ Eve was shortened to ‘Halloween,’ and the holiday became a unique blend of Celtic, Roman, and Christian traditions, celebrating the transition from the harvest to winter and the connection to the spirit world.

Early Halloween Traditions

The most common activity during Halloween is to go trick-or-treating. Most people tend to participate in this activity, whether they are handing out candy or dressing up in costumes to collect the candy from houses, but the roots of the tradition are in medieval Ireland and Britain, where a practice called “souling” took place. On All Saints’ Day, people would go door-to-door asking for food in exchange for saying prayers for the dead on All Souls’ Day, observed on November 2.

In the 19th century, the custom of dressing in costumes while souling, known as “guising,” became popular in Scotland. People believed that by dressing as evil spirits, they could avoid harm from actual spirits by blending in. Immigrants brought these traditions to

North America in the early 20th century. The term “trick-or-treat” first appeared in print in Canada in 1927.

Witchcraft and superstitions became connected with Halloween as well, as they originated in Europe. In the mid-15th century, great numbers of people were burned alive or hanged. These people were believed to be able to fly on brooms, cast spells, and brew potions. These superstitions carried over to America and became quickly associated with All Hallow’s Eve, especially as the holiday became linked with spirits.

Modern Halloween Traditions

You might be wondering how the Halloween traditions we practice today became as popular as they are and became modernized.

After the term trick-or-treating originated, it became popular during World War II, booming immensely after the war ended since sugar rationing finally ended. By the 1950s, trick-or-treating became the most common Halloween activity. Eventually, every house began to hand out candy, and the activity of trick-or-treating became one that celebrators of Halloween began to think of as a child-practiced activity.

While wearing costumes used to be for the sole purpose of scaring off spirits, today it is typical to see people dress up as a range of characters, from monsters to pop culture figures such as movie characters or singers. This evolution came naturally from years of celebrating the holiday and developing more ways to celebrate the holiday.

You might be surprised to know that the tradition of carving jack-o-lanterns actually came from the Irish tradition of carving turnips. When the practice carried over with the Irish, people found that pumpkins were much easier to carve than turnips. Today, people are very creative with their pumpkin carving designs, often participating in pumpkin carving contests and lighting their pumpkins up as jack-o-lanterns.

While trick-or-treating is seen as an activity for children, people of all age ranges enjoy celebrating Halloween. Adults often host Halloween parties that can include costume contests, themed food and drinks, and festive games. In addition, decorating homes with scary or autumnal themes has become a major part of the celebration. All of these traditions make the holiday more enjoyable since they bring people together.

The Commercialization of Halloween

The reason that the traditions mentioned in the previous section have become so popular today is that since the holiday has developed, companies have seen Halloween as an opportunity to gain sales.

Candy companies have benefited the most from the holiday. In 2023, Halloween drove $6.4 billion in confectionery retail sales. That number is predicted to climb by three to five percent in 2024.

Clothing companies and retailers also benefit significantly from Halloween. People spent $4.1 billion on costumes in 2023 alone.

This surge in spending is one reason why pop-up Halloween stores, like Spirit Halloween, emerge each year. These temporary shops provide easy access to a wide range of costumes, decorations, and accessories, making them a go-to destination for last-minute shoppers.

Major party supply stores, such as Party City, also see a major boost in sales during the Halloween season, as they cater to those planning parties and looking for themed decorations.

It’s also common today for companies to release Halloween-themed products, from seasonal food to special-edition material items. Everything from candy and snacks to beverages and home decor gets a spooky makeover during the Halloween season.

This trend is part of a larger pattern of holiday commercialization, which is seen with other major celebrations like Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Easter. Whether it’s pumpkin-spiced treats (which I’ll proudly admit to being a victim to!) or Halloween-themed merchandise, businesses capitalize on the holiday to boost sales.

Global Influence

While Halloween originated in Celtic regions and evolved primarily in the United States, its influence has recently spread across the globe. Many countries have adopted Halloween traditions, though the way it is celebrated often reflects cultural customs and values.

In countries like Canada, the UK, and Ireland, Halloween is celebrated the same way as in the U.S., with costumes, trick-or-treating, and parties. However, in other parts of the world, Halloween has taken on different forms.

In Mexico, the holiday coincides with Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a celebration honoring deceased loved ones with altars, flowers, and sugar skulls. While distinct, the connection between the two holidays emphasizes the theme of honoring the dead.

In countries like Japan, Halloween has gained popularity in urban areas where people participate in costume parties and parades, though trick-or-treating is less common.

In Australia and New Zealand, Halloween has grown in popularity, with more families trick-or-treating and businesses promoting Halloween-themed events, despite initial reservation due to the holiday’s American influence.

Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy; it’s a holiday with deep roots that stretch back thousands of years. What began as a sacred Celtic festival has evolved into a global celebration, blending ancient traditions with modern culture.

Over time, Halloween has transformed into something far bigger than anyone celebrating Samhain could have ever imagined, becoming a dynamic holiday that has and will continue to adapt and grow with each generation.

Next time you fill your candy bowl for the trick-or-treaters, think about how proud the ancient Celts would be to see that their festival is now a fun-filled celebration filled with costumes, sweet treats, and endless scares!