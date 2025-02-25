This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Recently Boys World, a girl group I’ve been following, disbanded. As much as I hope that this was a mutual decision made by the band members, I suspect it was due to their lack of success. While they have several songs with millions of streams, they currently only have 90.6k monthly listeners on Spotify. This may seem like a big number, but in the saturated pop music world, it isn’t much. Their break up got me thinking about other small artists I enjoy and how devastated I would be if I found that they quit making music. So please check out some of these artists so that doesn’t happen!

Tiny Habits: 669k monthly listeners

Tiny Habits is a trio formed of Maya Rae, Cinya Khan, and Judah Mayowa. The group was created at Berklee College of Music in 2022. They got their start by posting covers in a stairwell using three-part harmonies. Now, they’re friends with Lizzy McAlpine, singing background in her Tiny Desk Concert, and have been endorsed by Sir Elton John. If you’re looking for chill-sounding yet lyrically emotional music, Tiny Habits is for you.

My favorite song by them is “Flicker.” It has a similar theme to the rest of their album, All For Something: about feeling used by someone as a people-pleaser and knowing you’ve put yourself in that situation. It’s very relatable with gorgeous vocals and simple instrumentals that just yank at your heartstrings.

Their most streamed song is “tiny things.” This is very much easy-listening music. I just listened to it three times but I can’t focus on the lyrics because the vocals and melody are so hypnotic. I couldn’t tell you what it’s about but I can say for sure that it sounds beautiful.

Luke Hemmings: 566.4k Monthly Listeners

You probably know him as the lead singer of 5 Seconds of Summer (which I also think is massively slept on despite commercial success). What most people don’t know is that he currently has a solo album, When Facing the Things We Turn Away From, and an EP, Boy. His solo music is much more personal, diving into the effects has stardom had on him from young age. Luke’s sound is often quite atmospheric so it’s easy to just get lost in his world. He’s really an all around amazing lyricist and vocalist.

My favorite song of his, and his most streamed song, is “Starting Line,” which has more of a rock sound. The build up to the chorus is just chef’s kiss. I love how his vocals are more abrasive and raw than what we typically hear from him in 5SOS projects.

Chloe Ament: 563.7k Monthly Listeners

Chloe is from Baltimore, Maryland. She writes her songs based off her favorite TV shows, books, etc. For example, her song “Someone to Call Mine” is about Percy Jackson and The Olympians, describing Percy and Annabeth’s relationship from Annabeth’s point of view.

My favorite song of hers is “Alternate Ending.” This one is about the characters Mal and Alina from the Shadow and Bone book series. I’ve never read it but I love this song. It feels like resigned heartbreak. Like when you’re too worn out to do anything but sit with your sadness. She has a knack for imagery that elevates her storytelling which is evident here.

Her most streamed song is “The Water Is Fine,” about Lira and Elian from the novel, To Kill a Kingdom. Chloe’s writing allows you to enjoy her songs even if you haven’t consumed the media it’s based on which I appreciate because I haven’t read this book either. This song has more of a folk-ish vibe in away that reminds me of “Carolina” by Taylor Swift.

I prefer this version but the original is linked above if you want to listen to that.

Mckenna Grace: 429.4k Monthly listeners

This is the artist who I wanted to write about the most. You probably know of her successful acting career playing the young version of every blonde character ever or from movies like Gifted and the two most recent Ghostbusters films. Despite her acting fame, her music career is much lesser known, with an album, Bittersweet 16, an EP, Autumn Leaves, and many singles. I love her music and really want her to get more hype. It can get a little cringe at times but in a fun way (at least in my opinion).

There are seriously zero skips on this EP. As much as I like her pop-punk grunge stuff, I adore her slower sad material. My favorite song of hers is the title track of Autumn Leaves, which is also my favorite project by her. It literally feels like you’re an “autumn leaf” falling to ground in a cool breeze. I eat text-painting sh*t like that up. This is the perfect song to add to your sad girl autumn playlist.

Her most streamed song is “do all my friends hate me?” which I really like but it isn’t one of my favorites, despite it being in the sad pop vein. The highlight of this one is how gorgeous her voice sounds. This is a song for the socially anxious girlies who overthink everything about their friendships and social interactions.

Since Mckenna’s my fav she’s getting a bonus song. “Colorado Springs” is a song she posted to her music TikTok which I love and hope gets released soon. I don’t know what it is but her voice here just scratches an itch in my brain.

Baby Queen: 392.1k Monthly listeners

If you’re a Heartstopper fan, you’ve definitely heard Baby Queen’s music since she’s been featured nine times on the soundtrack. She even made a cameo in Season 2 Episode 8, “Perfect,” as a member of the prom band. She’s originally from South Africa but moved to London at only 18 to pursue her career as an indie-pop singer.

My favorite song of hers, and her most streamed song, is “Dover Beach” which is featured in Heartstopper‘s first ever episode as Elle and Tao stare longingly into a crowd, unable to find each other. This track is a great representation of Baby Queen’s airy pop sound mixed with fun production elements.

Taylor Bickett: 347.3k Monthly listeners

Taylor is a singer-songwriter from Indiana who recently had her song “QUARTER LIFE CRISIS” go viral on TikTok. She has a chill-pop sound (can you tell what kind of music I like) and writes relatable songs about what it’s like to be young woman growing into herself. Her style low-key reminds me of Lizzie McAlpine.

My favorite song of hers is “Just My Type” about feeling like she’s playing second fiddle to the girl that her situationship really wants. I love the acoustic guitar in here. It makes the listening experience feel like we’re hearing her vent on her bedroom floor.

Her most streamed song is the previously mentioned “QUARTER LIFE CRISIS” about the fear of getting older and wishing she could go back to simpler times. I feel like there’s an oversaturation of songs with this concept but I still enjoy this one a lot. The chorus is so catchy, it gets stuck in my head literally all the time.

Meet Me @ The Altar: 139.9k Monthly Listeners

This band is my favorite opener I’ve ever. I saw them at Madison Square Garden for The 5SOS Show and they were absolutely incredible. They’re an all women of color pop punk group, with 2/3 of them being queer, composed of guitarist and bassist Téa Campbell, drummer Ada Juarez, and lead singer Edith Victoria. Their energy is unmatched, engaging the crowd even if they don’t know the band’s songs. These girls are bringing fun emo music back and I am so here for it.

My favorite song of theirs is “TMI” which is your classic self-deprecating ballad and it just hits the spot. The music video is powerful in its simplicity, especially since we rarely see Edith without her fun punk makeup on. Her voice is also killer; I really hope she gets her flowers one day because she’s an amazing vocalist.

Their most streamed song is “Say It (To My Face)” which is just a fun song egging haters to say their comments “to their faces.” It’s a little corny but I think that’s what makes this kind of music fun.

Isabel Pless: 55.4k Monthly Listeners

Isabel reminds me of early Lizzy McAlpine in a low-key, singer-songwriter type of way. I love the tracks in her discography that have a simple acoustic instrumental matched with with powerful lyrics. I can definitely see her writing for bigger artists in the future if her own career doesn’t take off.

My favorite song of hers is “Isabel,” which is very similar in meaning to Conan Gray’s “Summer Child.” As someone who can be overly self-critical, this song so validating. It’s become my comfort song when I need to take a breath or ground myself.

Her most streamed song is “Bechdel Test” which has a bit more advanced production than the other song, which I appreciate. I love how the song feels like its premise: Isabel’s swirling anxious thoughts of existential dread. It’s like her own personal version of “That Funny Feeling” by Bo Burnham.

Owen DiNapoli: 258 Monthly Listeners

I honestly don’t remember how this random kid came across my Spotify. Maybe it’s because I listen to a guy from my hometown (he actually has a really good song) in New Jersey who similarly started putting out music in high school. Whatever it was, I’m so grateful to the algorithm for blessing my ears with this kid’s music. Owen is a 17 year old, also from NJ, who has some Lewis Capaldi-level pipes. I’m actually so jealous that someone can be so talented at such a young age (I say as someone only a year older than him).

He only has three songs out right now, but my favorite is “off my mind.” This was the first song of his I heard and I remember just playing it on repeat the day I discovered it. The vocals, the electric guitar, and the gut-wrenching melody are simply, ugh, so good. Please someone discover this kid because I need him to put out more music.

His most streamed song of the three is “pinky promises.” The cover art looks a lot like BRAT‘s which I think is really funny because it sounds completely different. I really like this song too but it feels less mature than the other one. The ending is a little abrupt and the lyrics feel less refined. Although, I think this song shows off his vocals much more.

Thanks for reading and please, please, please remember to support small artists, including ones I didn’t list here. There are so many talented unknown musicians out there who deserve our streams just as much as our favs do.

Happy listening!