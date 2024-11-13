Trend Forecasting: Where Fashion is Headed This Winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Taste and style are subjective, but data and sales don’t lie. Fashion trends for this winter have been starting to reveal themselves, so here are a few of my predictions for what styles might boom in popularity over the next few months. I’ll also provide a few examples of each for assistance in your own styling!

Last semester, I wrote an article (linked below) forecasting the trends for the summer ahead. Overall, there was a wide spectrum, with “country” at one end and “country-club” at the other. This gave us a wide range of Western and preppy looks throughout the season. For this season, that country-club mom has birthed and raised a spoiled-pink-Pilates-princess-city-girl, while the country-girl has found a more modern and refined vibe.