Trend Breakdown: Analyzing and Styling “Pinterest Predicts” 2025 Aesthetics

Towards the end of each year, Pinterest releases a list of their trend predictions for the upcoming year based on data analysis of popular searches and saves on the app, known as “Pinterest Predicts”. These trends cover aesthetic choices in clothing, beauty, interior design, cooking, and more, and often do make an appearance in the trend cycles that year. Today, I want to break down what these aesthetics mean for style in 2025, and show you how you can rock them this year. While I will not be including all of the predicted trends for this year, you can find the full list from Pinterest here.

Cherry Coded

Not gonna lie, I feel like this trend has already been going on for a while now- I literally wrote an article about how to style cherry red last spring semester, which I will most definitely be linking below. However, this prediction seems to suggest that this will be an even deeper red than what was so popular last year.

Styling inspo: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/290482244725600976/

Rococo Revival

Corsets and the ultra-feminine/coquette look have both been trends this past year, but this will be the combing of the two trends. This also comes along with the huge rise in the Marie Antionette aesthetic and a lot of “Let them eat cake” themed birthday parties.

Styling inspo: https://whitefoxboutique.com/products/until-youre-mine-bustier-off-white?variant=40719558672444

Sea Witchery

Calling all mermaid-core lovers! This trend is still for you, but with a darker twist. One thing that I think will be huge based on this prediction though? Pearls. This also ties in with the rise of Rococo Revival from above. Whether it be a single pearl on a strand or loads of layers, you can be sure to up your jewelry game this year with pearls.

Styling inspo: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/545568942377071142/

Castlecore

This is one of the two trends I saw people talking about a lot online. While some of the pieces that suit this style are very niche to certain styles, I think the most mainstream will be chainmail. Think of your late 90s/early 2000s style icons and channel that energy. I also just generally think silver will be back as a color and in jewelry as this trend arises.

Style inspo: https://www.revolve.com/lovers-and-friends-sascha-top-in-silver/dp/LOVF-WS2803/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=29&plpSrc=%2Fr%2FBrands.jsp%3Furl%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fr%2FSearch.jsp%3Fsearch%3Dchainmail%26sortBy%3Dfeatured%26productsPerRow%3D4%26preLoadCategory%3D%26preLoadDesigner%3D%26lazyLang%3Den%26lazyCountryCode%3DUS%26lazyCurrency%3DUSD%26_%3D1737599836145&itrownum=4&itcurrpage=1&itview=05

Fisherman Aesthetic

Of all the predicted trends, this one has truly been the talk of the town, especially on TikTok. There seems to be a lack of accurate interpretation of this aesthetic, though. This trend is a shift in the previous costal granddaughter aesthetic; rather than dressing like someone actually out at sea, think New England preppy with nautical elements. Cozy cable-knit sweaters with lobsters. Baby tees with seashells. Chunky charm bracelets with fish and anchors. Boat shoes (sorry to the haters, but these in particular have been a long time coming). Overall, despite the jokes online, this is my second favorite style trend we’re supposed to see this year.

Style inspo: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/290482244734848074/

Moto Boho

By far my personal favorite of all these trend predictions, mostly because this is my actual sense of style. This boho-chic meets rockstar. Free People. Coachella 2016. Serena Van der Woodsen street style. We have been overdue for 70s inspired fashion to make a comeback, and I could not be happier that it is this aesthetic. One huge reason for this resurgence is credited to Chemena Kamali taking over at Chloe and the explosion in popularity her designs have had. Since then, brands like Isabel Marant, who also are frontrunners of this look, have become greatly popular again. I love this aesthetic so much (and it’s my whole “outfits” Pinterest board) that I’ll spoil you all with two styling ideas!

Style inspo 1: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/290482244735683083/

Style inspo 2: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/290482244735891380/

Peak Travel

This one is also not a shock to me, as I feel like the “Apres Ski” trend has been going on for the last two winters. The North Face x Skims collab really sealed the deal with this chic and sleek look being in this season. However, I can also see a summer take on this trend happening, too; a granola girl/natural parks summer might be in store for this year, especially as a shift from the Western themes we’ve seen throughout trends the past few summers. You can find plenty of inspiration for this winter ski look, but I’ll include an example of my predicted summer twist below.

Styling inspo: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/290482244735683080/

Seeing Double

Twinning really is winning this year. I have always loved matching with my friends, but this year, it’s going to be a massive trend. And I can totally see why; coordinated outfits look so good in pictures, so in this age of social media it just makes sense. The best way to twin isn’t to match perfectly though, it’s all about coordination! Maybe a matching shirt styled differently. Or all wearing the same color dress, but with different materials, embellishments, etc.

Styling inspo: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/290482244733676777/