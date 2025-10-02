Top Five National Parks On My Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I like to believe I live in a nomadic state, but the truth is, as a college student, I am only traveling once or twice a year if I am lucky. Traveling has a special place in my heart because it gives me the chance to experience new things outside of my college bubble. As someone with a camera roll full of sunset pictures and trees, the national parks are calling my name. Here is a list of my top 5 parks on my bucket list and why.

Great Sand Dunes National Park Imagine you’re having a sunny, relaxing day at the beach just to turn around and see a snow cap mountain behind you. Located in Colorado, the Great Sand Dunes National Parks makes you feel like you’re surrounded by a green screen. This park makes my top five because of its interesting location. No one ever thinks that there would be dunes of sand nestled quietly between the beautiful rocky mountains. Crater Lake National Park There’s something fascinating to me about a massive hole in the ground. Crater Lake National Park’s distinct shape, crystal clear water, and special history promise breathtaking views. Nestled in Oregon, it often gets snowfall, which only adds to its beauty. This park is in my top five because I hope to one day visit and take in every moment. Big Bend National Park Unlike the other parks on this list, Big Bend National Park brings together the beauty of many landscapes and other parks into one place. This park is in my top five since its canyons, limestone formations, and wide variety of bird and plant species create a unique and once in a lifetime experience. Petrified Forest National Park One of a kind fossils and banded rocks set the Petrified Forest National Park apart from the others. As someone who had a dinosaur phase as a kid, the idea of being able to walk on a trail and see fossils brings this park to the top five. Yellowstone National Park A classic that most people know, but a classic for a reason. Yellowstone National Park gives you the chance to experience waterfalls, geysers, unique wildlife and so much more. This park easily makes my top five because every turn you make, you are able to experience something significantly different from the previous. I hope to be able to visit Yellowstone in the near future, because I know I could easily spend all day there.

One day, I hope to have the opportunity to visit these five, if not all of the national parks. Hopefully, this list inspires you to add a park to your list, or make your own!