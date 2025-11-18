The “October Canon Event”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I spent all of September seeing Instagram Reels about people mentally preparing for their “October Canon Events,” and then my reels in October were flooded with people saying that they’d experienced their said canon event. Now for those of you wondering what this even means, let me explain. An “October Canon Event” is the phenomenon that something life changing happens to you in the month of October, it can be good or bad (but mostly bad) and there isn’t really any escaping it.

I am not sure who came up with the idea of the October-specific canon event, but it has gained a lot of traction online in the past few years and I have to say, I agree with this somewhat delusional narrative. Dare I say that in the past few years of my life I have, just like so many others, experienced something unexpected and emotionally taxing in the wonderful fall month of October.

Here are what I would consider my “October Canon Events” from the past few years:

My freshmen year of high school, the girl I had a crush on, unexpectedly moved away and I never heard from her again.

My sophomore year of high school, I met and started to fall in love with my now ex boyfriend. October was when I found out that, after two months of being friends, he had failed to mention that he had a girlfriend at a different school. Just thinking back on that still pisses me off, how do you not mention you have a girlfriend?!

Junior year was peaceful from what I can recall, which was a good thing because my senior year was very eventful. Not only was I sending in my college applications, but one of my guy friends (who I thought was gay) told me he had a crush on me. That will really throw a girl off. Then, my ex boyfriend started dating a new girl, only a month after we broke up (that one stung) AND while all of this was happening I was also in an awkward flirty situation with a different one of my guy friends. It was an exhausting month to say the least.

This October was also packed full of drama, but that is for a different piece! Hopefully you dear reader had a good October and didn’t fall victim to the “October Canon Event” or if you did, hopefully something good came out of it!