The Life of a Fangirl: Ranking Taylor Swift’s New Album

If you’re anything like me, an album release isn’t just a batch of new songs; it’s a full-on celebratory experience. So, of course, when Taylor Swift announced her twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, I knew I would be eagerly staying up until midnight, waiting for the first listen of the newest songs and making my ranking of them. This collective experience is a well-known fangirl rite of passage, so enjoy!

1. “Eldest Daughter”

I knew as soon as I saw this track title that I would be claiming this song, and it did not disappoint. As an eldest daughter myself, hearing Swift discuss the struggles that many of us share, in regards to letting other people help us and pulling down our walls, has definitely put this song in my “Taylor Top 10.” The bridge brought the whole song together and definitely made me tear up.

2. “The Fate of Ophelia”

Has this song been on repeat for me for the last week? Yes. The catchiness of the chorus tied in with the historical references makes this song one of my favorites on the album. Not to mention the music video! You can tell that Swift truly puts effort into her world-building and that shines through in this song.

3. “Wi$h Li$t”

In classic Taylor Swift fashion, the song that I thought would be similar to “I Did Something Bad” based on the title is actually one of the most vulnerable songs on the album. As I’ve started to enter my 20s, I found myself relating to this song as my desire for material things lessens and my desire to find that “special person” grows.

4. “Elizabeth Taylor”

If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I love Taylor Swift’s more rock-leaning songs (looking at you, “Electric Touch” and “Better Than Revenge”), and “Elizabeth Taylor” did not disappoint. Bringing in elements of her own life and mingling them with details about Taylor’s life and the struggles women face in the spotlight gave me all the Reputation feels.

5. “Ruin the friendship”

This song threw me for a loop. I was having a great time dancing and singing along until the bridge hit…classic Swift move. I see myself and a lot of other college students relating to this song as we begin our journey into adulthood and look back on things we feel like we should have done or the “what ifs.” Such a cute, nostalgic song.

6. “Actually Romantic”

Now, I’m not speculating on whatever beef there may be in this article, but this song is a diss track if I’ve ever heard one. So often, I find myself caught up in worrying about what other people think of me that I forget their decision to spend that much time worrying about what I’m doing is a reflection of them. Once again, a typical Swift move with the misleading title!

7. “Father Figure”

This might be one of the most clever samples of George Michael’s song that I’ve ever heard. Intertwining the points of view of a young protege and their mentor, rather than a romantic relationship, shows how one person can take advantage of another in a variety of relationships, not just romantic ones. The little “I protect the family” nod to getting her masters back was such a clever lyric, too.

8. “The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)”

When I saw the announcement that Sabrina would be featured on this record, my jaw dropped. My two favorite pop girls on one song? Count me in. Although it wasn’t quite what I was expecting, this song sheds light on the struggles that people, especially women, often face in the music industry. For me, this song almost felt like Swift passing the torch down to Sabrina, and that was what I loved.

9. “Opalite”

Probably the most glitter gel pen song on the album! It’s such a cute, fun hook, and hearing Taylor describe what inspired her to write the song (shoutout Andrea!) was an adorable moment as a girl who’s also super close with her mom. Though it probably won’t make it on my day-to-day playlist, it’s a fun bop!

10. “Cancelled!”

If one song from this record had to be on another album, it would be “CANCELLED!” on Reputation. This song feels like “I Did Something Bad”‘s big sister to me. Taylor’s darker songs have always been a favorite of mine, and this song is in that category!

11. “honey”

When I saw the release party in theaters, hearing the idea behind the song honestly made me tear up a bit. Having someone reclaim not-so-nice things you’ve been called in the past and turn them into sweet, genuine words is something we all dream of. This song is such a cute toast to becoming a hopeless romantic :).

12. “wood”

Although last on my ranking, this song is super fun! The little knocking sound effects throughout added a fun element and really added to the “glitter gel pen” style. It really shows the happiness Swift has had over the last or so and just makes for an overall fun, windows down, hair in your face vibe!

This new album style was honestly super fun and different for me. I love how there’s an album for every period of life, and right now, Swift is in her Lover Girl era. Hearing deeper lyrics about love and growing up mixed with fun beats made for such an enjoyable listening experience. The Life of a Showgirl gets a 10/10 from me!