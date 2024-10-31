The Best Movies For Halloween, Scary or Otherwise

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to watch either scary or Halloween-themed movies (two of the best movie genres out there in my opinion). However, because there are thousands of movies in both genres, I’ve selected some of my favorites to help take the guesswork out of movie night! If you have an aversion to the scarier side of Halloween, not to worry! There are plenty of non-scary movies on the list. Remember, though, that some of the scarier movies contain potentially triggering events, so please exercise caution and look into these movies before you watch them. Feel free to use some of my tips to navigate horror movie trigger warnings!

Scary Movies

X X is easily one of my favorite horror films of all time. X follows Maxine Minx and a group of adult film actors as they set out to make what they believe will be the film that launches their careers. However, they choose to make this film at the near-abandoned farm of Pearl and Howard, who decide to murder the actors in a very Texas Chainsaw Massacre-esque style. X is part of an acclaimed trilogy from director Ti West, followed by prequel film Pearl focused on the killer in X and sequel film MaXXXine centered on Maxine Minx as she tries to put the events of X behind her and make it in Hollywood. Midsommar This movie is perfect for those looking for less gore and more psychological disturbance. After Dani’s family tragically dies, she accompanies her boyfriend and his friends to Sweden for a midsummer festival. However, viewers quickly learn that all is not as it appears to be, as Dani and her travel mates realize they’ve walked straight into a murderous cult. Scream A classic horror movie, Scream subverted expectations with its 1996 release by killing off the biggest star first instead of having them be the survivor of the movie. A year after Sidney Prescott’s mother is murdered, a killer begins to target her and her friends one by one. Known for the iconic Ghostface and his phone calls, this movie has become a Halloween classic and led to the creation of five sequels. The shining Another classic horror movie, Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining is creepy and perfect for the Halloween season. Adapted from Stephen King’s novel of the same name, this movie follows Jack Torrence and his family as they oversee the Overlook Hotel. They are quickly plagued by the darker secrets of the hotel and the mysterious events that follow. bodies bodies bodies A newer horror-comedy from A24 Films, Bodies Bodies Bodies focuses on a group of rich twenty-somethings as they gather at a mansion to wait out a deadly hurricane. However, when a game of “Bodies Bodies Bodies” goes sideways, one of the group winds up dead. Paranoia overtakes the group as they try to find the killer in their midst, resulting in even more deaths.

Not-So-Scary Movies