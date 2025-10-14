The Best Makeup for a College Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Makeup is getting more and more expensive. On a college budget, you should not be spending $49 on a foundation and $30 on mascara from Ulta. Here is a list of the best makeup you can get and also be able to eat real food, not just ramen noodles.

L.A. Girl Color Correctors

These little $5.50 colors can be used for color correction, contour, concealer, and bronzer. They have so many different colors, from dark blue to light peach. They work great for many different undertones and can even be mixed in with generic foundation to perfectly match your skin. They have a brush-like applicator, so they can easily be applied to the skin. The formula is rather light while still providing medium, buildable coverage.

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Liquid Foundation

This $7-$9 foundation is medium-to-full coverage. Many foundations at the drug store are good, but they keep increasing in price. If you don’t want to drop $15 on a foundation, this is a great option. This foundation has a good texture, and only a bit is needed for full coverage.

Essie Contour Stick – Moon Dust

Are you a pale girlie? Do all contours end up looking bright orange on you? If so, this contour is for you. On anyone else, it will be practically gray, but on very pale and cool-toned skin, it is the perfect contour. It is $5 at CVS or Walmart. It can be hard to blend, and it has a strong smell, but it is the only cool-toned contour stick you can get for cheap.

William Tuttle Cream Foundation

This foundation was actually made for Hollywood, but it works great for a full face. It is a highly pigmented pot foundation. It is so pigmented that only a thin layer is needed, so it looks very natural. It sells for $15-$18 depending on the website.

Hard Candy 4-Pan Eyeshadow

The little palettes are perfect for a pop of color. You can grab one for $3, so each shadow is less than a dollar. There are 2 shimmers, 2 matte colors, and a gradient of hues. I have the green palette “Envy.” They are great for people who want to work with every color in the rainbow, but don’t have a pot of gold to drop on a palette.

ColourPop 9-Pan Eyeshadow

This is another great option for any eye look you may want to do. The are more expensive than the Hard Candy palettes, at $14 per palette, but it is worth it. ColourPop has strong colors and great neutrals. Their palettes are perfect for any set of colors you could want: soft pastels, grungy reds and blacks, and a range of neutrals.

Milani Bullet Lipstick

The formula of these lipsticks is creamy and will not leave your lips dry and wrinkly. They are a luxury formula in cheap, yet cute, packaging and the shade range is perfect for fall. They transfer slightly, but overall wear well for such a creamy formula. It sells for $10.99.

Loreal Plumping Lip-Gloss

This lip gloss will make your lips tingle with how effective the plumping is. There are beautiful colors to choose from, including a clear gloss and glitters. They taste like Christmas cookies, and smell even better. It’s $10.99 in stores.