The Best Historical Romance TV Shows to Watch

There’s just something about a good historical show, with all of its drama, characters, scenery, and of course, gorgeous costumes that always puts me in a good mood. Whether it’s after a long day of school, work, or sometimes both, I find it so relaxing to just escape into another world in a time the only way to reach someone was by letter and the closest thing to social media was just a flattering portrait of yourself. Here are a couple of historical romance TV series that you can sit down, grab your snacks and drinks, and just binge to your heart’s content.

Bridgerton

How can one write about historical romance tv shows and not include Bridgerton? Set in the early 1800s, this show follows eight siblings, their romantic relationships, and all of the drama that follows on their journey for true love. With a colorful cast, royalty, and gorgeous scenery of the English countryside, this series is sure to be next on your what-to-binge list.

Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton Story

Alternatively, a great spin-off from the Bridgerton series is Queen Charlotte, which follows the queen when she was much younger and tells the tale of how she met her husband King George. The tension and heartache from this relationship felt so real, and I personally found George and Charlotte’s relationship to be one of my favorites out of the entire scenery. The 17th century costumes and wigs are also so pretty to look at!

Outlander

Based on the novel by Diana Gabaldon, this historical epic follows Claire Randall in post-WWII England, whose happily married life soon gets turned upside down after traveling back in time to 1743 Scotland, where she meets Scots warrior Jamie Frasier. This spicy love triangle goes through both time periods and will leave you wondering what Claire will do next.

My Lady Jane

In this alternate universe set in 1500s England, the idea of Lady Jane Grey, who legendarily only ruled England for nine days before getting beheaded, is reimagined to see what she would have been like had she lived longer. There’s also people who can turn into animals, an evil cousin willing to kill for the throne, and an enemies-to-lovers plotline with tension so thick even a sword couldn’t cut through it.

Reign

Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots, is set to marry King Francis in 1500s France. What she doesn’t know is that there’s a prophecy by Nostradamus that Francis is destined to die once she marries him, and Francis’s mother, Catherine de Medici, will stop at nothing to prevent the marriage. The relationships between the other characters on this show are also super intriguing, with affairs, poison, fighting and even paganism. The 2010s influence on the costuming and soundtrack also gives me great nostalgia, and just might do that for you too!

The Great

Very loosely based on Empress Catherine of Russia, it follows Catherine’s rise of power from a foreigner who barely spoke Russian to one of the longest-reigning female monarchs in Russian history. Catherine’s main goal initially is to kill her husband Emperor Peter III so she can gain all the power, but she ends up falling for him in the most unexpected ways possible.

The Spanish Princess

Based on the novels by Phillipa Gregory, the story revolves around Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon and her journey to become Queen of England after her marriage to Prince Arthur. But when Arthur suddenly dies, it’s up to Catherine to save Spain and England, which leads her to marry his brother Henry VIII. She would become the first of his six wives…and if you know the tale about all of Henry’s wives, it was that it never ended well for them…

Dickinson

This series takes a turn from the typical royalty drama and instead lands right in the heart of 19th century Amherst, Massachusetts. A glimpse into legendary poet Emily Dickinson’s youth sees her try to fight her family’s attempts to be betrothed. I love the show’s unique premise of mixing modern language and songs in with the time period, and the themes of gender equality and love are done so creatively. LGBT representation is also featured in this, as Emily is in love with a woman set to marry her brother!

The Serpent Queen

Catherine de Medici stands out in this series where she recalls stories of her youth and her rise from orphaned teenager to one of the most powerful rulers of France. The drama follows two timelines: one showing Catherine when she is older and the other showing her when she was younger. As she struggles with a loveless marriage, endless death threats, and the demand for an heir, she transforms from a naive girl into a capable ruler.

Harlots