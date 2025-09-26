‘Superman’: The Real Punk Rock

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The James Gunn Superman movie took the summer by storm, creating a hullabaloo around the bright and cheery film. It had stellar performances from David Cornsweet (Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) that created a fun and energetic movie, filling July with hope. It was two hours and nine minutes of vibrance and chaos-filled humanity. The vibrant coloring of Superman automatically made such a standout and memorable film. The cartoonish reds and blues and slow-motion sequences made it a superhero movie that hadn’t been seen in a while.

This movie embodies what Superman means, all while having the nostalgia of the character wrapped up in it. His hope, his brightness, his love for others. This rendition of Clark Kent doubles down on the humanity of Superman, how he is just like us, just as human as us.

There is so much beauty in the film, like the shot of Superman rising in the smoke, but one of the most beautiful parts of it was the concept that the real punk rock is being kind. Lois says that Superman (Clark) trusts everyone and thinks everyone is beautiful. He responds with a phrase that echoes that kindness is punk rock.

I won’t lie, watching this in the theater made me cry. I was struck by this silly superhero movie and his words hit my soul. Our world is filled with news of the worst of the worst. It is so easy to focus on all of the terrible things happening in the world and drown in that feeling of loss and helplessness, breathing in the fumes of despair. But watching this, I was hit by the simplicity of being kind and trusting people being “punk rock.” Of how easy it is to just decide to be kind over everything else. To see the best in everyone and remember the innate goodness that exists in humans, everywhere you look. The hope that everyone can do good and be good. At his core, that’s what Superman is: he is about the hope and kindness that exists in humanity.

After the movie, scrolling on TikTok, I found something beautiful.

Thousands and thousands of posts dedicated to kindness being the real punk rock. Montage after montage of not only the movie, but also other characters from other franchises. Superman collided with different characters who carry hope on their shoulders like a shield, such as Doctor Who, Spider-Man, Samwise Gamgee, and Ted Lasso. Characters who preach that kindness and optimism lead to change and progress, and how that is the real punk rock. Those who lean on others and put good into the world, little at a time, making kindness more abundant.

But for everyone who frequents TikTok, you know that trends move quickly and without discrimination. However, for almost two months during the summer, my entire feed was filled with the uplifting message that being kind is what matters. It stuck around, encouraging kindness and breathing hope back into the world. Maybe it was just an echo chamber of my own creation, but I felt the impact of this movie.

It had an impact that rivaled Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. It consumed people and made a mark in the world, fueled by the connection people had to it. Taking over the social media scene, it was filled with the red and blue of Superman’s suit and his words of kindness and humanity. The reports of horrifying things throughout our world continued to roll in but, silly as it sounds, I had a little spot of brightness in the form of Superman and the positivity that surrounded the film.

As I doomscrolled, I didn’t feel as much doom. For every TikTok about something bad in the world, political chaos, or environmental damage, there was a vibrant technicolored splotch of Superman-powered kindness. I could feel the hope that seeped from people’s posts — the belief that everything would be okay.

That we could make it okay.

Our actions make us who we are. We can be more like Superman, or rather, more like Clark Kent, in remembering that being kind is the one thing that matters. Choosing to be kind is sometimes the hardest thing to do, but as humans, we rely on others. If we cannot do this, we cannot live the right way.

We have a responsibility to be kind. To lift others up and create a world that is a little better than before. And while Superman is just a movie, it rang with that truth. Echoing that trusting others and seeing everyone’s beauty is punk rock.

Our world is tired. Worn down by a litany of terrible things. People are often mean and speak without thinking or caring. But if we can all be a bit more like Superman, a bit more punk rock, I think we might end up being okay.