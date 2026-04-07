Struggling To Get Your Press-Ons To Stay On? Try These Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who knows me knows that I always have a set of nails on. Acrylics? As a broke college student? Pass. Walmart press-on nails? Now we’re talking…

Being a chronic nail-peeler, I pretty much have to have press-ons on my nails, or I’ll peel my (already brittle) nails down way too short. However, throughout the past several months of applying press-ons routinely, it’s taken me quite some time to perfect my press-on routine. “You’ve had those nails on forever,” my friends now say, shocked when I have the same set on after a month. Thankfully, this is a drastic switch from years ago when my nails would fall off a matter of hours after applying.

Having trouble keeping your press-on nails in tact? Don’t worry, bestie — I’ve got your back. Here are my best tips to keep your press-ons glued to your nails for weeks.

Prep Is *So* Important I’ll be honest in saying that it quite literally takes me over an hour to apply my press-ons. No joke. Between picking out which nails fit my fingers (this part takes the longest) to the actual prep itself, the entire press-on nail process takes me about an hour and a half — but that’s what keeps them on so long. For my nail prep, I file the sides and bottoms of all of the press-ons, as well as filing the tops of my individual nails. Then, I put acetone on both my press-ons and my individual nails, and refile my nails all over again. After this, I apply nail glue on both my fingernails and the press-ons, then apply the press-ons (one by one) and hold down for several seconds. I’ve found that this prep — filing, acetone, refiling, gluing — is so helpful in terms of getting press-ons to actually stay on. And maybe it’s tedious, but hey, it works! Please do remember, however, that different nail prep works for different people. What works for me might not work for you, so do some trial and error to figure out what’s best for you and your nailbeds! Size Matters If anyone ever tries to tell you that size doesn’t matter, know that they’re lying. Truthfully, I am a long nail queen to my core. I’ve worn long press-ons for months, and would constantly find myself wondering why they’d fall off so quickly. But here’s the truth: the shorter the nail, the longer it’ll stay on. If you’re a long nail girlie like me, maybe try slowly acclimating yourself to shorter nails little by little. Eventually, you’ll get used to it! Choose Your Glue Wisely TBH, the nail glue you choose is what completely makes or breaks your nail application. My current fave is the Kiss Pink Gel Nail Glue, but I’ve definitely seen others out there that would probably work better. Do your research and choose your glue wisely! Girl, Just Reapply I have a secret. My nails last so long because I’m a chronic reapplier. Anywhere I go, I pack a mini nail file, mini acetone bottle, and nail glue with me in case one of my nails pops off. It takes about a minute to reapply, and it makes my life so much easier rather than walking around with several nails missing.

Hopefully these tips help ensure that your press-ons last longer than your last situationship.