Disclaimer: This experience with the product is purely my own, and this product may have different results for others who use it. Always consult your dermatologist before trying out new skincare products.

About a month ago, I decided to try out COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, a lightweight, hydrating skincare treatment designed to improve skin health using snail secretion filtrate. The product is supposedly packed with things like glycoproteins, hyaluronic acid, and zinc: all ingredients which help the skin to repair itself and retain moisture. But how good of a product is snail mucin really?

Despite how icky snail mucin might sound, the product is filtered, purified, and totally safe to use.

What drew me to the product was its claims of healing and regenerating damaged skin, calming irritation, smoothing redness, and deeply hydrating without clogging pores. As someone with oily, easily-irritated skin, these claims instantly piqued my interest, and I bought it right then and there.

​Dr. Zion Ko Lamm, a board-certified internal medicine physician, writes in a CNN article about snail mucin skincare products that “Snail mucin is naturally designed for protection and healing. It’s packed with growth factors, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid.”

One problem I had been dealing with regarding my skin was finding a balanced product that hydrated my oily skin without feeling too heavy or greasy. For me, a lot of moisturizers are either too heavy and rich or too light and lacking enough hydration for my skin. While popular moisturizers like these might work for other people, they didn’t quite do what I needed. Now, let me tell you that for me, snail mucin hits that exact sweet spot between hydrating and lightweight!

After using it for a month, I can confirm that it is the perfect lightweight (but still really hydrating!) moisturizer. The gel-like texture absorbs quickly into my skin and doesn’t leave any residue behind, just a healthy-looking glow.

I also have noticed that my face has been less oily since starting to use this product, due to it being so moisturized that there isn’t a need to produce excess oils. This is what finally made me believe that our skin’s oil production is sometimes just a cry for help!

My skin has also started to look a lot calmer, less red, and just generally brighter and better. When I look in the mirror my face looks alive, and my skin has started being less reactive after wearing makeup for extended periods.

So, to answer the question, does it work? In my opinion and for my skin, yes, absolutely, 1,000%. It’s rare to find a product that you see all over social media that lives up to the hype, but this one delivered on the claims it made for me. I’ve seen a real difference in the overall appearance of my skin!

At this point, I don’t see myself switching to any other product, and I’m excited to see what long-term use will do!