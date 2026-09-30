Rating DIY Methods for Removing Hair Dye

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the summer, I decided to spice things up and dye my hair pink. I thought, “Pink is my favorite color. Why not make my hair pink too?” As I was sitting in my hairstylist’s salon, I felt so excited watching her bleach and dye my hair. Initially, I really loved it! I got a lot of compliments, and it was fun looking at myself in the mirror and seeing my hair was pink. Additionally, it looked really good with my natural hair, so I loved it. I loved how it looked in pictures and how it looked different in different lightings. The pink hair was super fun, and I loved styling it! Eventually, after my first wash, I started noticing how difficult maintaining dyed hair was. I started seeing how it was dyeing quite literally everything I owned. My pillow was turning pink, my clothes were collecting pink stains at the hems, and my towels had pink streaks on them. It was cute at first, and then it just became really annoying.

After that, I spent hours on TikTok, YouTube, and Google searching for methods to get rid of my pink hair at home. I didn’t want to go back to the salon and spend hundreds of dollars just to get rid of the dye. In my opinion, it wasn’t worth it when there were DIY methods out there. Additionally, using bleach can be damaging to your hair if your hair was already bleached underneath the dye. I eventually found a few methods that seemed like they’d be worth trying: clarifying shampoo, vitamin C tablets, and some random concoction I saw on YouTube. All of these methods are inexpensive, so I gave them a try and here were my results.

Clarifying Shampoo – 5/10 Just using clarifying shampoo is a simple and straightforward method for removing hair dye. However, if you choose this method, be aware that it will take you forever to get the dye out. If you’re looking for a faster method of getting your hair dye out, use method three on this list. However, if you want to keep your dye and have it gradually fade out, I definitely recommend this method. Using a clarifying shampoo once or twice a week will help slowly strip the color from your hair. I used this method for a while because I wasn’t absolutely sure I wanted to get rid of my pink hair. It’s a little tedious because you really have to scrub your hair with clarifying shampoo to get the dye out, and it can get annoying seeing no progress. You could also use anti-dandruff shampoo as well if you aren’t able to get clarifying shampoo! This method is the most inexpensive and versatile one on this list if you aren’t looking for immediate change. Vitamin C Tablets – 1/10 Personally, I think this method is the worst. I read on Google that it was supposed to help lift the pigment from the dye and lighten your hair. However, it did absolutely nothing to get rid of my dye and it made my hair disgustingly dry. I tried it a few times to see if I was just applying it wrong, and it still didn’t work. Additionally, it made my hair stink so bad. My cats gagged when they smelt it if that says anything about how bad it was. To make this mixture, you need vitamin C tablets and any shampoo. Crush the vitamin C tablets into a fine powder, so you can blend it easily with the shampoo. Then, pour both the shampoo and crushed vitamin C into a small bowl. Use this mixture as your shampoo while showering, and then follow up with conditioner. While this method is inexpensive and honestly easy, crushing a bunch of vitamin C tablets into a fine powder is honestly so tedious. I wouldn’t recommend this method at all, hence the low rating I gave it. If I could give this method a zero out of ten, I honestly would. Developer, Baking Soda, Dish Soap, and Conditioner – 10/10 This method is honestly the best method for removing hair dye without having to go to a salon, especially if you want immediate results. Before moving back to Harrisonburg, I was desperate to get the pink dye out of my hair. As much as I loved it, I was tired of my hair making everything I owned pink. So, on my last day of being home, I bought 10 volume developer and baking soda so I could try this last resort to getting my pink dye out. For this method, you need to use equal parts of developer, baking soda, dish soap, and conditioner. If you have thicker or longer hair, I would suggest using a 20 volume or higher developer so you can cover more of your hair. All that matters is that you use the same amount of each product you put in this mix. For example, 10 volume developer equates to roughly 1 cup of product, so you would also use 1 cup of baking soda, dish soap, and conditioner. I used Wella Colorcharm as my developer, which you can find at Ulta or on Amazon, and it worked wonders for my hair. Additionally, it smells wonderful so you don’t have to worry about it making your hair stink, unlike the vitamin C tablets. The original method in the video above calls for shampoo instead of conditioner. However, using shampoo in addition to the other products could lead to your hair becoming dry and brittle. I recommend using conditioner instead so your hair stays healthier, and you don’t have to spend weeks repairing your hair with hair masks. After you make the mix of products, apply it to your hair either using a brush (not a regular comb or hairbrush) or with gloved hands. After you’ve applied it, put your hair up in a claw clip or a shower cap and wait anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour. When you no longer see any of the dye, you can rinse your hair in the shower, and your hair should be good as new and dye-free!

After many rounds of trial and error with the methods above, I was finally able to get rid of the pink hair dye! Although it was a bittersweet goodbye, I was glad to finally be rid of the pink and that I wouldn’t have to worry about my hair turning everything I owned pink. So if you find yourself like me and wanting to desperately get rid of the dye in your hair, I recommend trying some of these methods for yourself and seeing how they work out. I definitely recommend using the third method on this list the best because it completely stripped all dye from my hair, and now I’m blonde. Best of luck to those reading this article wanting to get rid of their hair dye! I hope you find a method that works for you.