Navigating Being a Transfer Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, let’s get one thing straight: being a transfer student is one of the hardest things you could ever possibly do. Don’t worry, I’m kidding… kind of.

As an actual transfer student, I can tell you that transferring to a new school can definitely feel like you’re showing up halfway through a movie and everyone else already knows what’s going on. You’re trying to figure out your classes and where everything is. The thing I was most scared of was everyone around me already having their cliques and their people.

First things first, you will most definitely get lost. Even if you swear you have a great sense of direction, you will get lost—I still get lost. You will probably walk into the wrong building, take the long way to class, and question why campus was designed like a maze. The good news? Eventually, you’ll stop checking your phone every five seconds to figure out where you’re going (I still use maps for everything, if I’m being honest). Give it time.

I remember being especially nervous about making friends because I was coming in wondering if everyone had already found their people. Making friends takes time. This is probably one of the biggest worries transfer students have. I know I did. You might see groups of friends walking around campus and think, Great, everyone already has friends except me. Not true.

For me, going to Student Org Night was one of the best things I could have done. I found so many organizations I wanted to be a part of, and I ended up getting into many of the ones I liked. Now, I’ve found people who share similar goals and interests, which made finding my place at JMU a little easier. Join a club, talk to someone in your class, go to events, or simply sit next to someone instead of hiding in the corner with your headphones on. You don’t have to find your best friend on the first day. Some of the best friendships happen when you least expect them.

Ask questions. Seriously. There is absolutely no shame in saying, “Wait, where is that?” or “How does this work?” You’re new! Nobody expects you to magically know every building, resource, dining option, or campus tradition. Trust me, everyone was in your shoes at one point. And when it comes to classes and credits, ask your advisor questions sooner rather than later, they are there to help guide you. It is much better to ask ten questions than spend three hours stressing over something you could have figured out in five minutes.

This one is easier said than done: don’t compare your experience. You might feel like everyone else has already experienced the “college life” you’re just starting. Maybe they have their friend groups, favorite spots, routines, and inside jokes and that’s okay. Your college experience does not have to look like anyone else’s. You are not behind just because your path started somewhere else.

At the end of the day, transferring is a pretty big change. There will probably be moments when you feel overwhelmed, confused, or like you made the wrong decision. Then, one day, you’ll realize you know exactly where you’re going, recognize people walking across campus, and have a favorite place to sit between classes. And suddenly, this place that once felt completely new starts to feel a little bit like home.

So, from one transfer student to another, give yourself some grace, get a little lost, meet some people, ask way too many questions, and remember that you don’t have to figure everything out on day one. You’re a transfer student. You’re allowed to be new.