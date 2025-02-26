This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

In the season of love, all I want to do is read about others falling in love. It’s much easier to read about fictional couples then to doomscroll through Instagram where everyone is posting their significant others. I like to keep track of my yearly reading statistics and last year I read 53 books, 24 of which were romance. If you’re looking for more romance authors, then here are some of my favorite authors I read from last year and some of my anticipated authors for this year!

Sarah Adams

Her series, ‘When In Rome,’ is still ongoing, but I absolutely love how fast-paced, emotional, and sweet each book is. The majority of her books are closed door romances, but I personally don’t mind at all because the chemistry between her characters are chef’s kiss! I remember being halfway through the first book and immediately went out to buy the next one because I knew I was going to love the next one and wouldn’t want to wait to read it. She has a lot of typical romance tropes in her books, but they never feel overdone and are always more subtle than most books I read. ‘Beg, Borrow, or Steal,’ the third book in the series, released in January of this year, and is definitely on my TBR for this month.

Emily Henry

When it comes to her books, she is on my automatic buy list. It doesn’t matter what tropes are in it, who the characters are, or where they are; there will be copies on my shelf. Her characters genuinely read as if I’m watching a show, and the writing style is absolutely gorgeous. I lazily annotate most of my books by underlining with a pencil, but her books get the royal treatment with highlighters, pens, and tabs so I can find certain quotes. Sometimes in romance books, life lessons can feel unrealistic or unrelated to the story, but hers are so seamlessly written in and simultaneously makes you cry.

Abby Jimenez

I’ve been wanting to get into Jimenez’s books because I’ve only heard amazing things about this author. I’ve read one, ‘Life’s Too Short,’ but just from that single book, I’ve fallen in love with her writing style and romances. I was told by a friend to read them in order of ‘The Friend Zone and Part of Your World’ to fully get and appreciate the interconnectedness of her world building, so I can’t wait to read more this February.

I have plenty of other romance authors that should be on this list, but these three take the honor of being my favorite authors from last year, and will hopefully continue to be this year!