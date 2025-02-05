This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

With the New Year in full effect, I figured I would kick it off by telling you what my current obsessions are, whether they came with me from 2024 or I found them this year.

The 100

I literally cannot begin to describe how obsessed I am with this show. When I’m eating breakfast, I watch it. When I’m eating lunch or dinner, I’m watching it. Any chance I get, you can bet that I’ll be watching it. This show is right up my alley due to the action, romance, comedy, and the amazing characters. I found this show through my girlfriend; she has seen it several times and decided over winter break that she was going to start it again. Me being me, I got sucked into the first few episodes and haven’t stopped watching since then. I am currently on Season 3, and holy sh*t, it’s crazy. I also love the gay representation! I highly recommend if dystopian, action, on-the-edge-of-your-seat shows are your thing!

I’m sure all of you know about Rhode by now, but I’m going to talk about it anyway! I recently started using Tretinoin for my skin, and it causes extreme dryness when you’re first on it. Rhode’s Glazing Milk and Barrier Butter have been my lifesavers since being on this journey! I loved both products even before that, but now, I seriously can’t go a day without them. I am also obsessed with the Rhode Peptide Lip Tints; I have one in shade “Toast” and another in “Espresso”. I am super excited because they are launching Rhode Peptide Lip Shapes, and I cannot wait to have my hands on them!

cloth headbands

Another obsession of mine recently has been cloth headbands. Obsessed is honestly an understatement. I was rocking a gray one as that was the only one I had, but I had to get a new pack with different colors! They go so well with any outfit, and I feel like it can easily elevate a more lazy, casual outfit. I am also in the process of growing out my bangs, so they’re super practical for me as well since it keeps the awkward-length hair out of my face.

tattoos & piercings

If you know me, you know I am obsessed with tattoos. I got my first two for my sixteenth birthday, and the number of tattoos has only gone up since then. I just got two new ones yesterday, which would put me at having 17 tattoos now. Although I got two new ones yesterday, I actually want to talk about my obsession with piercings right now! I have always been a piercing girly, but after a painful experience in 2020 with a wrongly pierced helix, I had basically stopped my piercing journey. I got my septum pierced in 2022, followed by my third lobes in 2023. My love for jewelry made me want even more piercings. In July of 2024, I got my fourth lobes done, which I am in LOVE with. Over winter break, I got another nose piercing next to the hoop I already have, and then a few weeks later, I got my conch pierced. Sadly, the double nose piercing didn’t hold up and was causing me more trouble than anything. My conch is my favorite piercing I have, though!

My Outfits

Another obsession I want to talk about is my outfits! I have never been the type to really care what I’m wearing, just as long as it’s comfortable. Recently, I have been obsessed with putting together super cute outfits and accessorizing them with jewelry, makeup, my hair, etc. It’s seriously SO fun and something I never thought I would really be into. I have also loved getting more into my shoes and buying new, classy heels! I have NEVER been one to care about shoes; it’s actually a running joke among my family and friends because I will literally wear the same shoes until the bottoms are falling off. I love looking at shoes, specifically heels, boots, and tennis shoes. Getting into this new era of my life has been so much fun, and I look forward to seeing what pieces and outfits I put together in the future!

Avery Woods