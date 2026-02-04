Looking For New Music? Here’s 15 Underground Artists You *Def* Haven’t Heard Of

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

OK, I can’t be the only one who gets a little joy after introducing a friend to an artist that they’ve never heard of. Over the past few months, I’ve found myself letting Spotify take the wheel in terms of their “Songs you might like” option — leading to me discovering a ton of underground, smaller artists. And being someone who constantly listens to Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter, it feels nice taking a break from all of the popular top hits and dive into some new artists that you know nobody else knows.

Whether your version of underground is Wallows or The Two Lips (neither are actually underground, BTW), I compiled a list of my favorite small artists, all having less than 200k monthly listeners. Ranging from bands with 28 monthly listeners to singers with 156k monthly listeners, here’s an intensive list of 15 of my fave smaller, mostly underground, artists. No need to thank me (but you can thank the artists by streaming their music!)

. Where’s Jai Picture this: it’s 2am and I’m doomscrolling on Instagram Reels when I see a video of an underground band’s live performance of one of the best songs I’ve ever heard: “Pull Me In.” Enter my miraculous discovery of Where’s Jai. I immediately listened to the song on Spotify and this soon led to me adding almost all of their songs to my liked playlist. With only 18.3K monthly listeners at the time of publication, I can honestly say that I’m shocked that this band doesn’t have more recognition. Where’s Jai came out with a new album, Fresh Out Of Air, Jul. 18, and a single on Nov. 14, and I’d be lying if I said they didn’t deserve to be famous. Their music is incredible, their stage presence (from what I’ve seen in videos) is electrifying, and they truly put effort into their social media pages in desperate attempts to finally be discovered after years of releasing music. While I love all of their songs, my top faves definitely have to be “Tell Me,” “Pull Me In,” “War Underwater,” “Rosaline,” “Perfect Crime,” and “Citrus Mistress” (no, I can’t just choose one). If I could only recommend one artist from this entire article, I’d choose Where’s Jai in a heartbeat. P.S., I’m currently listening to Where’s Jai as I write this and the lyrics of their songs are so relatable and hard-hitting it makes me want to throw up and dance and cry and get hit by a car, all at once. . Cody Jon When I first discovered Cody Jon, I was shocked to learn that he wasn’t famous. With around 165k monthly listeners, his songs never fail to put me in a good mood. And, as an Australian artist, he definitely hasn’t been fully discovered in the United States just yet. So, maybe he’s not underground in Australia, but he’s def underground to the U.S. My fave song of his? Easily “M2M.” It’s such an upbeat, dancey kind of song and IMO, it’s literally addicting. Listen for yourself. His voice is incredible both live and prerecorded, and I’m convinced that he’s the next Bruno Mars. P.S., the lyrics of his newest single, “Keyring,” released on Nov. 26, literally have me screaming, crying, and throwing up. “Well I didn’t tell none of my friends / ‘Bout the problems we had / Just in case you took me back and I’d be / Labeled as a hypocrite.” I’m literally sick right now. It is not okay for me to be called TF out like this. DHMU. . Mid Drift I’ll be honest and admit that almost every single song of Mid Drift’s is in my liked playlist. With 107k monthly listeners at the time of publication, Mid Drift is the epitome of a “cool girl indie band.” I truly cannot recommend this band enough. But being an Australian band, Mid Drift is fully unknown to the United States. My fave song of theirs is easily “Ice Cubes In Hot Tea,” but don’t even ask me about the lyrics or I’m going to start screaming. . ixaras TBH, I always feel like a pop indie baddie anytime I listen to ixaras. Her music is absolutely amazing and I’ve been obsessed ever since I first discovered her. My fave song of hers is “DO YOU LIKE GIRLS?” but I’d truthfully recommend listening to all of her music (or even her new EP, “WHAT IS AND WHAT ISN’T,” released Nov. 2025). With only 23.8k monthly listeners, I’m willing to bet that before we know it, ixaras will one day be the next top artist. . Jackson Marshall While he may not be totally “underground,” Jackson Marshall, with about 162k monthly listeners, is seriously underrated. By letting Spotify do its thang, I discovered his voice is great, his music is catchy, and I may or may not be literally in love with him (unrelated though!). I find myself constantly queuing “red car” when I’m listening to music — it’s just so catchy. If you’re looking for some vibey songs that you can jam out to, Jackson Marshall is the way to go. . Ali Wolv TBH, I have no idea how I discovered Ali Wolv (likely from listening to Mid Drift and just letting Spotify play whatever it wanted after). With only 18k monthly listeners at the time of publication, Ali Wolv gives off a Nessa Barrett meets Charli xcx sort of vibe within her songs. My fave is “going under,” but I can’t listen to it without just sobbing hysterically (though I will admit, this song has a totally different vibe from any of her others). She just released her first song (also happens to be “going under”) in March of 2025, and having almost 20k monthly listeners already, she’s definitely on the pathroads to fame. . Anna Daley Young OK, maybe I’m biased because Anna used to be my neighbor as a kid, but her music really is incredible. Sitting at 1k monthly listeners, Anna handwrites all of her songs, and the lyrics really do come from the heart. My fave of hers is “Paragon Park;” it’s so angelic and beautiful and heartfelt — I need to stop before I start crying. . Jemzel I can’t lie to y’all — I discovered Jemzel while writing this article and I’m so glad I did. Her songs just sound so euphoric and with only 8.8k monthly listeners, I’m honestly baffled that she isn’t famous yet. Listen to “locked lips” and you’ll feel the same. . Emma Foley Obviously, with this artist’s name being “Emma,” you already know she’s an incredible artist. On a real note, though, Emma Foley’s songs are more slow-paced and soft, and her voice is absolutely incredible. With 42k monthly listeners on Spotify, my fave song of Emma’s is “No Contact High” — I just wouldn’t recommend listening mid-heartbreak unless you want to be hyperventilating and sobbing. Emma also just released a new single, “Play House,” and it’s beautiful. If you’re looking for angelic songs to cry in the car to, immediately listen to Emma Foley. . Stevie Dinner ICYMI, I used to be obsessed with Stevie Dinner in 2021. With 41k monthly listeners, his music consists of mostly instrumentals, but vocals are present in quite a few songs from time to time. IMO, I feel like his songs would be great as studying music, or even some dinner tunes. My fave of theirs is “Card Declined for Pizza & Wine” (though I am obviously biased towards “Black Cat”), and he just released a new single called “bad seed” on Jan. 21 which I’m actually kinda obsessed with. All of their songs have a totally different vibe from each other, and I’d def recommend listening to them! . 5th Grade Santa 5th Grade Santa: the true definition of an underground artist. If you go to JMU, you definitely know who 5th Grade Santa is—known for their live performances at darties and other events. And TBH, they’re like, really good. I’ve only mostly heard their live covers but went to their Spotify and was baffled that they only have 28 monthly listeners. OK, maybe they only have two singles released, but both are pretty incredible. If you’re ever in the Harrisonburg area and want to listen to some live music, 5th Grade Santa is the way to go.

HM: Leanna Firestone

I’ll admit it — Leanna Firestone is my honorable mention. With 240k monthly listeners, she falls just above the cusp of my article’s under-200k-monthly-listeners rule. Plus, all of her top songs have millions of streams, but I’d never heard of any of them until “Becoming Unbecoming.” “Becoming Unbecoming” is a song that essentially describes the epitome of being a college girl. It’s addicting and for all my girlies who have no idea what to do with their life, this song is for you. She may not be an underground artist by any means, but she’s pretty dang good.

Exec’s Faves

Upon writing this article, I obviously asked Her Campus’ Exec group chat if anyone had any underground artists they wanted to share, and boy did they deliver. MK, our Junior Editor and Campus Outreach’s fave underground artist is Back Up Kid. I obviously took the liberty of listening and TBH, they’re pretty dang good. With only 120 monthly listeners, this Virginia-local band creates awesome tunes perfect for any occasion — whether you’re on a long car ride or sitting around a campfire with friends. MK’s faves are “Drain” and “Rooftop Slushies” — I’d def recommend taking a listen; they’re pretty incredible and before you know it, you’ll be adding all of their songs to your playlists.

Our Senior Editor, Isabel, recommended Abbie Callahan and Emily Zeck, both artists being semi-new country singers. Abbie Callahan has 143k monthly listeners at the time of publication and although I’m not a country fan whatsoever, I have to admit — her music is pretty good. It gives “prairie girl” in the best way possible. Abbie even released a new single on Jan. 23 called “2:38” with Brendan Walter, and TBH? I’m kinda obsessed with it. However, Isabel’s fave songs of Abbie’s are “Marry Jane” and “Simon Says.” Either way, I’d definitely recommend taking a listen to a song or two and before you know it, you’ll be hooked. Isabel’s second artist recommendation, Emily Zeck, currently sits on Spotify with 58k monthly listeners. Isabel’s favorite song of hers, “It ain’t me,” honestly sounds like it belongs in a movie montage of a young mom in the 70’s — I’m obsessed. If you’re a country lover, definitely check out Emily Zeck ASAP.

Basically, this is your sign to listen to all of these artists before they blow up. You’re welcome.