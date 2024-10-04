Lip Tints from Rhode: An Honest Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Back in summer 2022, Hailey Bieber launched her skincare brand, Rhode. Working with doctors that are specialists in dermatology, she created three products: Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatments in flavors salted caramel, watermelon slice, rhode vanilla, and unscented. With the initial success of her brand launch, Hailey has now expanded her brand to sell more than just skincare, including the Peptide Lip Tints.

Last year in September, Rhode started selling their Lip Tints in four shades: Ribbon, Raspberry Jelly, Toast, and Espresso. The limited edition shades were then released this past summer: shortcake, peach pit, guava spritz, and salty tan. Easily gaining popularity across social media, the lip tints are usually sold out. I’ve fortunately managed to get them and I’ve come up with some pros and cons of the internet-favored and fashionable Rhode Peptide Lip Tints.

Pro: The tint is actually noticeable

The first thing I noticed when testing out the lip tints was that they actually maintained their color when applied. For instance, the shade “espresso” is described as a rich brown… and that’s exactly how it showed up on my lips. While the lighter shades such as “ribbon” and “toast” are less bold than other shades, they’re still noticeable on the lips.

Pro: The product feels good on the lips

When I applied the lip tints, another thing I immediately noticed was that the products were smooth to apply. Unlike other products I’ve tried, they left my lips feeling hydrated, and didn’t make my lips dry when the product wore off. Additionally, the lip tints aren’t sticky and make your lips feel and look juicy.

Con: You have to reapply a lot to keep the color

Unfortunately, Rhode’s Lip Tints don’t last long after application. I’ve noticed that even if I apply the tints right before I leave for class in the morning, they typically tend to wear off about an hour or two later. However, if you layer the lip tints with other lip products such as lip liner or lipstick, your lips will (probably) have a long-lasting tint throughout the day.

Con: The Lip Tints are a bit pricey

Another downside to the Rhode Peptide Lip Tints is that they are a bit expensive. Selling at $18 per shade for 10 ml/0.3 oz of product, there are certainly less expensive products you can use. However, I find that you don’t need to apply a whole lot of the Lip Tints for the color to show up, which is definitely another pro.

Overall, I think the Rhode Peptide Lip Tints are great products that I would recommend to a friend. They’re a great staple for your makeup collection if you’re looking for products that are exactly how they’re described in color and function. Applause to Hailey Bieber and her team for making a great product!