Joe Gatto and the Culture of Victim Blaming

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault and rape.

It was just last week when a TikTok went viral of a girl, under the name joozyb, claiming that Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto sexually assaulted her after his Milwaukee show in 2023, when she was 19 years old. The user claimed that she had begun DMing Joe Gatto after they met the day of one of his comedy shows, in hopes of getting free tickets. The story spiraled from there, resulting in Gatto luring the girl, who claimed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time, to his hotel room.

While she did not go into detail about what actually happened, she did provide evidence of bruises on her behind that he’d allegedly given to her, as well as screenshots of their DMs. He had supposedly turned on vanish mode before giving her the address to his hotel. The main video about the assault has amassed millions of views, with mixed reactions. However, with an easy scroll, it can be seen that the girl has been posting about the assault for over a year now.

While many viewers were supportive of the girl and disappointed that Gatto would do such a thing, others have responded to the video negatively, saying a range of things — they don’t believe her, Gatto would never do such a thing, she shouldn’t have been texting him in the first place, the whole situation could have been avoided if she hadn’t gone to his room. These arguments might sound familiar, and that’s because they are — this isn’t the first time the public has taken to shifting the blame from the perpetrator or the victim, especially when it comes to celebrities.

For instance, when Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old not so long ago, fans immediately jumped online to defend him, claiming that their favorite celebrity is a good person and would never do such a thing, as if they knew him personally. This defensiveness stems from an almost natural impulse to protect the public image of a celebrity that people admire. When someone holds such status, it can be difficult for fans to accept that their idols could be capable of wrongdoing, so they instead look for ways to discredit the accuser.

While there have been cases of people accusing celebrities of sexual assault to get a sort of financial gain, it’s much more common for the accusations to come out as being true. But even so, many TikTok users have raised the question of what she would even have to gain from falsely accusing Joe Gatto, a Z-list (at best) celebrity. The reality is that when people make these accusations, they often face scrutiny, which makes it even harder to understand why someone would go through with it unless there was truth behind it.

In addition, it isn’t a crazy concept for celebrities, no matter how respected they are by the public, and no matter how much of a good light they are seen in, to be able to manipulate people to engage in sexual acts due to their levels of fame. An instance of this is Donald Trump, with his countless charges of sexual assault on multiple women. Fame, power, and influence can create imbalances that lead to abuse, which should never be dismissed just because someone is beloved by many.

It almost seems like common sense to me that if anyone is brave enough to speak up about a sexual assault they have experienced, the public’s first reaction should be to believe the victim. However, in cases, including those involving celebrities, people often delve into superficial questions, such as “What were you even doing there?”, “What were you wearing?”, or “Why didn’t you just say no?”. These questions shift the focus from the actions of the perpetrator to the behavior of the victim, which is not only unfair but also dangerous.

The cycle of victim-blaming often makes survivors feel as though they are the ones at fault. This kind of thinking creates a place where survivors are too afraid to come forward for fear of being blamed. When society shifts the focus away from the perpetrator and places it on the victim, it decreases the seriousness of sexual assault.

Unfortunately, celebrity culture makes this issue even more complicated. Celebrities are often seen as larger-than-life figures, and the public tends to defend them regardless of the situation. This mindset invalidates the experiences of victims and creates an environment where people are more inclined to protect those in power rather than hold them accountable.

Joe Gatto put out a strange statement following his accusations, with the internet unsure of what exactly he is implying: “I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most,” he said, which sounds like he might be owning up to the allegations. But immediately after, he continued: “But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone. Working on myself is an ongoing process, and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to.” Weird, right? The statement was a strange mix of almost admitting it, and then taking it back. It is also kind of odd that he would take time away from the public eye if he didn’t sexually assault this girl.

Following this messy situation, various other women have come out and accused Gatto of assault, including a former employee, who accused him of inappropriate behavior. The woman, who met Gatto at a live show when she was 15, claimed his behavior became flirtatious when she turned 18. One disturbing incident involved Gatto allegedly grabbing her upper thigh in an elevator during a work trip. When she moved away, he reportedly said he “knew” he would make her uncomfortable.

The most powerful thing about people being able to speak up about their sexual assaults is that it paves the way for other victims to come forward and share their experiences. This is also a common trend that has been seen through the years. There is strength in numbers, and when one person speaks up, it makes people feel empowered that they can do the same.

I’ve been repulsed at every situation where a victim comes forward and the public shifts the blame. I can only hope that this TikTok user, as well as the other potential victims, get the justice that they deserve and that this situation will cause a shift in society’s view on sexual assault, even if it is minor.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.