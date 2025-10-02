I Went To My First Career Fair — Here’s What I Learned

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking into a JMU career fair for the first time felt like stepping into another world. The Atlantic Union Bank Center was buzzing with energy. Booths lined the walls, recruiters in sharp suits stood ready with branded merchandise, and students in polished outfits clustered around, rehearsing their pitches. I clutched my freshly updated and printed resumes and felt a wave of nerves. Overwhelmed didn’t even begin to cover it.

But after a few hours of navigating the fair, I realized that career fairs aren’t just about landing a job or internship on the spot. They’re about conversations, confidence, and finding direction in your future career plans.

One of the biggest takeaways for me was that simple conversations equal personal success. Even if you don’t leave with an interview scheduled, the simple act of introducing yourself and having a meaningful chat with a recruiter matters in terms of boosting your confidence in professional settings. Those moments of connection can turn into networking leads and give you the confidence and skills to open your own doors months down the line.

I also learned how important it is to make something out of nothing. At first, I didn’t know how to approach some companies or what to say beyond introducing myself. But once I leaned into my natural curiosity and shared my interests and classes, I found that recruiters appreciated authentic and unscripted conversations.

Another important lesson, and one that I learned from this career fair, is that you might not come out with an interview, and that’s ok. Just because the recruiters at the fair might not be looking for positions with your skill set doesn’t mean it’s a bust. The experience showed me that success isn’t always about instant results; it’s about showing up, making connections, and putting effort into professional skills you can’t work on in your everyday life.

If you’re on the fence about attending a career fair, take the leap. Even if you walk in overwhelmed, you’ll walk out a little wiser, a little braver, and a lot more prepared for what comes next!