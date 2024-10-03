This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

What constitutes a perfect fall day? Maybe it’s listening to 90s alternative music or classic jazz and wearing a big cozy sweater. Or, maybe, it’s curling up to watch a Nora Ephron film like the iconic romance films: When Harry Met Sally…, You’ve Got Mail, and Sleepless in Seattle.

Born in New York City, Nora Ephron began her work in the male-dominated world of 1970s journalism at Newsweek, writing a humorous column about her regular, awkward life that connected with readers and was later compiled into various novels. Branching out from literary writing, Ephron began to write screenplays in the 1980s, beginning with 1983’s Silkwood and the 1986’s semi-autobiographical Heartburn. Later, she wrote (and directed!) some of romance’s biggest movies.

In 1989, Ephron’s script for When Harry Met Sally… became the basis of the modern romcom, and a major influence for Pinterest boards everywhere. The film follows Harry and Sally, two friends that argue over whether women and men can stay friends without romance becoming an issue.

The film’s script is quick, witty, and sharp, making the characters feel like real people you would encounter on an autumnal walk in Central Park soundtracked by smooth jazz tracks like “It Had to Be You” or “Autumn in New York” and outfitted in the likes of Harry’s chunky fisherman sweaters and Sally’s academic, cozy ensembles.

Although Harry and Sally’s story takes place over a decade and multiple seasons, the most memorable and picturesque moments occur within the film’s autumnal scenes- perhaps due to Ephron’s ability to turn the setting of her script into its own character.

Centric to all of her films, New York City is always its own character in a Nora Ephron flick. Perhaps due to the fact that Ephron was a native New Yorker could be why she could always capture New York so magically in her scripts.

Beyond Harry and Sally, Ephron’s other leading characters bask in vivid New York City. In You’ve Got Mail, Kathleen Kelly’s memorable trek through New York’s changing leaves, complete with her carrying a pumpkin in preparation for Halloween, is soundtracked with “Dreams” by The Cranberries. Additionally, despite what the name suggests, part of Sleepless in Seattle occurs in New York, notably the film’s notorious romantic declaration atop the Empire State Building. Crafted with precision, an Ephron story turns New York into a romantic dreamscape where the characters at the forefront feel like the only people to exist in the city’s metropolis — everything is alive in a Nora Ephron script.

Not only did Nora Ephron have a talent for creating multi-faceted and riveting characters, but she also had a magical touch that combined fantasy and realism. She then applied that magic to realistic and humorous romance stories.

This fall, when it’s time for an annual rewatch of your cozy fall favorites, consider stepping into the world of Nora Ephron’s New York, complete with nostalgia, comfort, and joy that leaves you feeling perfectly ready to turn this fall into your most Nora Ephron-inspired autumn yet.