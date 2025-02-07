How My GRAMMYs Predictions Played Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Before watching the GRAMMYs this year, I decided to jot down who I wanted to win and who I expected to win. Want to see how my predictions compared to yours? Read on to see my thoughts on the 2025 GRAMMYs!

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Wanted to win: The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan

Expected to win: Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

Actually won: Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

I’m not too upset about this one. I love Sabrina and this album was not only well written, but also showed off her vocal talent. I knew that since Sabrina’s album was a bigger hit than Chappell’s, she would win. I still think Chappell’s vocals on her album were more impressive, but Sabrina also deserved this win.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Wanted to win: “the boy is mine”, Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

Expected to win: “Die With A Smile”, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Actually won: “Die With A Smile”, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

I personally don’t like “Die With A Smile” but I can respect how much of an earworm it is, as well as its fan acclaim. I loved “the boy is mine”, and thought Ariana bringing in Brandy & Monica was so iconic. I understand that it’s not nearly as beloved as “Die With A Smile” but I’m still disappointed.

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Wanted to win: “Good Luck, Babe!”, Chappell Roan

Expected to win: “Espresso”, Sabrina Carpenter

Actually won: “Espresso”, Sabrina Carpenter

Again, I thought Chappell’s vocal performance outdid Sabrina’s, but I can understand how Sabrina won this one. She brought the “performance” aspect with her fun innuendos and the overall stunning vintage image she’s been able to craft. Another fair win.

Best Dance Pop Recording:

Wanted to win: “L’Amour De Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)”, Billie Eilish

Expected to win: “Von dutch”, Charli xcx

Actually won: “Von dutch”, Charli xcx

This one was well deserved. BRAT was a cultural reset. I love Billie and “L’Amour De Ma Vie” but Charli owned dance music this year.

Best Music Video:

Wanted to win: “Fortnight”, Taylor Swift

Expected to win: “Fortnight”, Taylor Swift

Actually won: “Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar

I just love the goth aesthetic of The Tortured Poets Department. Kendrick’s music video may be more creative, but I found myself getting sucked into Taylor’s video in a way that was absent in Kendrick’s. However, I think the award should have gone to Charli’s video for “360.” It was so fun, and the cinematography was so well executed that it looked great while still capturing the trashy vibe of BRAT. Out of all the videos, I felt it encapsulated its song the best.

Best Song Written for Visual Media:

Wanted to win: “Can’t Catch Me Now”, Olivia Rodrigo

Expected to win: “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma”, Luke Combs

Actually won: “It Never Went Away”, Jon Batiste

I’m gonna say this right now: Olivia was robbed. This is the only one that I’m really mad about. Her song was so beautiful, flawlessly capturing the style and story of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The folk/mystery vibe was just perfection. No disrespect to the incredibly talented Jon Batiste, but Olivia’s impeccable song deserved its flowers. This is especially frustrating after the Academy snubbed GUTS last year.

Song Of The Year:

Wanted to win: “Good Luck, Babe!”, Chappell Roan

Expected to win: “Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar

Actually won: “Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick earned this one a thousand times over. Not even Drake fans can deny how this song absolutely dominated. To me, “Good Luck, Babe!” is a perfect song, but “Not Like Us” defined this year. It would be wrong for the award to go to anyone but Kendrick.

Best New Artist

Wanted to win: Chappell Roan

Expected to win: Chappell Roan

Actually won: Chappell Roan

Words cannot describe how happy I am for Chappell. She’s opened up about how her rise to stardom this year has been tough on her mental health. Despite this, she persevered, giving us some of the most incredible performances, speaking up for herself and others, and releasing a smash hit with over one billion streams on Spotify. No one is more worthy of this award.

Record of the Year:

Wanted to win: “Now and Then”, The Beatles

Expected to win: “Fortnight”, Taylor Swift

Actually won: “Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick released the song of the year. But Record Of The Year is about the production of a song. The Beatles were revolutionary in their use of AI to isolate and incorporate the voices of deceased band members. This gorgeous, beautifully produced song should have won.

Album of the Year:

Wanted to win: The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift

Expected to win: The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift

Actually won: Cowboy Carter, Beyonce

This award belonged to BRAT. I knew that TTPD wasn’t as big of a phenomenon, but it was my favorite project to come out this year and is my favorite Taylor album ever. It was album of the year in my heart. I thought that the records it broke would enough to beat BRAT for the award. Plus, I thought the Academy favored her since they gave the it to Midnights last year which I love, but it isn’t her best work. Still, I could see the award going to any of the pop girlies who all put out amazing albums. Part of me was hoping it would go to Chappell even though I knew that wasn’t going to happen. I like Cowboy Carter a lot but I don’t think it was a year-defining album. The award belongs to Charli, but I also think I would have been happy if Billie or Sabrina won.

6/9 predictions. Guys…am I psychic?