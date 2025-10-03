Halloween Costume Ideas 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 31st is almost upon us, which means it’s time to play pretend for the night. Need a few ideas for costumes? You are in the right place! As Halloween quickly approaches, so does the need for a costume, and I’ve got you covered! As a Halloween lover, I have around 300 costumes I would love to create, but unfortunately, time only permits one or two per year. Here is a list of some of my favorites!

Disney Princesses This is basic but so versatile! If you have a large group of friends you’re dressing up with, you could each be a different princess, and/or if you have a boyfriend, you could also have your very own prince charming. If you’re like me, you could also go solo, and it will still be cute! I am planning on being Rapunzel and will be ordering a skirt and corset from Amazon so it’s fast and affordable! Party Animals My roommate and I are going to do this! It’s very simple, you pick an animal and add a cute little party hat to your stunning outfit to complete the look. Ghostface and Casey This is a classic for a reason! Scream is an absolutely ICONIC movie franchise, and this costume is super easy to recreate. To be Casey, all you need is a white sweater you don’t mind ruining with a little fake blood and a blonde wig. Ghostface is also super simple, all you need is the mask and an all black outfit! Greek Gods/Goddesses I personally have never seen anyone dress up as a Greek god or goddess, and I feel like there is so much lost potential there. Pick your goddess or god, and depending on who they are, dress accordingly. For example, if you choose Hades, I would wear black or dark purples and incorporate some kind of fake bones or skull to represent the underworld. Glinda and Elphaba Are they a secret couple or are they just friends? We will never know. With the second part of the movie coming out in November, this is the perfect way to get excited, so grab your other half, throw on a pink or green fit depending on who you are, and get ready to defy gravity.

I hope this helped give you a few ideas for your spooky night! Happy Halloween!