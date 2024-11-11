Gilmore Girls: Only Correct Opinions Allowed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Only prostitutes have 2 glasses of wine at lunch.” – Richard Gilmore

As a prolific Gilmore Girls watcher and stan, I establish my credibility to be the holder of all correct opinions on the show by being able to quote 95% of the dialogue. So there is no need to argue with any of the following statements in this article or else war may just ensue!

*Keep in mind this is nowhere near a spoiler-free zone*

“Jerk, ass, arrogant, inconsiderate, mindless, frat boy, low life, buttface miscreant!” -Rory Gilmore

1) Rory is by far the worst character

This is one of my less controversial opinions so I decided to ease you all into it.

Rory Gilmore is objectively the worst character in the show, perhaps even in all of the early 2000s dramedies. Every choice she made was selfish, she had no empathy for anybody around her and still got everything she wanted.

Rory was set up as the ambitious, angelic prodigy — the golden child of Stars Hollow. But honestly, her charm wears thin after a while. Between her quest for journalistic stardom and serial heartbreaks, Rory becomes the kind of friend who borrows your favorite book and never returns it. Her entitlement creeps up season by season, leaving us wondering: “Was Rory ever really relatable?” By the end, she’s less “girl next door” and more “girl you hope doesn’t come to your door”.

“If it was physically possible to make love to a hot beverage, this would be the one.” -Lorelai Gilmore

2) Lorelai is spoiled and entitled

When Lorelai isn’t making spunky pop culture references or seeking out coffee, you can probably find her complaining about something from her time spent with Richard and Emily.

Look, Lorelai’s quips and zingers are legendary, but her attitude? Not always so charming. For someone who claims to want nothing from her wealthy parents, she sure makes some frequent, high-stakes withdrawals. From major life decisions to surprise wedding cancellations, she always gets her way and somehow skates off guilt-free. Is it quirky? Sure. But her independence comes with a side of spoiled.

“People can live 100 years without living a minute” -Logan Huntzberger

3) Logan is the best boyfriend

Before you start slinging coffee cups, hear me out. Dean is a lousy low-life cheater and Jess cannot communicate to save his life. Logan fixes himself for Rory, and fully dives into the relationship despite his personal fears or reservations.

Logan may be privileged and preppy, but he’s the only one who challenges Rory. He pushes her to be more daring, more confident, and actually stand up for herself. Logan was the perfect mix of chaotic charisma and genuine care. Team Logan, all the way.

“I want to live my life so that I’ll be able to read an in-depth biography about myself in later years and not puke.” -Paris Geller

4) Paris was the best character AND DESERVED SO MUCH BETTER

Can we all agree that Paris is the powerhouse of the show? She’s unapologetic, driven, and loyal in her own…Paris way. Beneath her intensity lies a character with heart, passion, and the most substantial growth arc of anyone in the series. And how does she get rewarded? With fleeting friendships and romantic dead-ends. Paris, you deserved so much better than this small town could ever offer.

“It’s so satisfying to watch people work out while you eat junk food.” -Lane Kim

5) If Lane’s dad had been present, her character would have been better

Lane’s story had all the makings of a gripping plot- a strict household, music rebellion, and a quest for self-identity. But without a dad in the picture, the depth of her story was cut short. Adding Lane’s father could have brought balance to her family dynamics, revealing complexities and maybe even a dash of humor in Mrs. Kim’s hardcore household. Lane was set up to rock, but she ended up playing drums in a garage with half her character potential untapped.

“I hate soda because the carbonation freaks me out.” -Dave Rygalski

6.) Dave and Lane had the best relationship in the series

Dave Rygalski was the only boyfriend who truly got Lane. He learned Korean to impress her mom, shared her taste in music, and never flinched at Mrs. Kim’s harsh rules. He even read the whole Bible in one night just to understand the meaning of Mrs. Kim’s words! The pair radiated authenticity, and when Dave disappeared, Lane’s storyline never felt the same. Their love was built on genuine connection, sneaky band practices, and a dash of rebellion — the recipe for a perfect TV romance that deserved so much more screen time.

“You can use your mother’s old golf clubs. They’re upstairs, gathering dust along with the rest of her potential.” -Emily Gilmore

7.) Loreai was a worse mother than Emily

Yes, Lorelai’s parenting style was unconventional and full of laughter, but was it effective? Where Emily set strict boundaries, Lorelai often blurred them, creating a pseudo-best-friend that, in the long run, left Rory ill-prepared for the real world. Emily may have been icy, but she provided the structure Lorelai lacked. Emily raised Lorelai to be strong and independent, and that’s exactly what Lorelai neglected to pass down.

“I dont want my change. Money makes people shallow.” -Rory Gilmore

8) Rory and Lorelai were never poor

Yes, Lorelai started at the bottom, but let’s not kid ourselves — the Gilmores were never actually “poor”. They lived comfortably with their quirky side hustles, while weekly dinners at the grandparents’ place meant they were just a bailout away from comfort. With every meal eaten out, enough money to open the Dragonfly Inn, and a glamorized spending problem it seems like for people with money struggles, they aren’t choosing the best places for their funds. And real struggles? It’s hard to say they ever faced it when backup funds and support systems were just a reluctant phone call away.

“I’m blowing everything. My life, my career…” -Rory Gillmore

9.) The “A day in the life” addition ruined the series

Nothing says “fan disappointment” like a revival that feels disjointed, forced, and honestly a little sloppy. “A Year in the Life” didn’t just ruin Rory’s character further; it felt like a betrayal of everything the series built up. From bizarre plot twists to the awkward “final four words,” it was more like a coffee stain on our favorite flannel shirt than a satisfying series end.