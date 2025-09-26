Five Books To Fall Into Fall With

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As fall approaches, I have been scouring the internet for autumnal book recommendations, and I can only assume others are too. I am an avid romance reader and personally tend to read a lot of romance fantasy come the colder months. Even if some of these books don’t take place strictly during fall, I believe that they still have the cozy, romantic element that we all crave in the chilly months.

‘Heartless Hunter’ by Kristen Ciccarelli Heartless Hunter, also known as The Crimson Moth for readers in the UK, is the first book in the iconic enemies-to-lovers romance duology by Kristen Ciccarelli. The story is dual point-of-view (POV) and follows both Rune Winters and Gideon Sharpe. Rune, AKA the Crimson Moth, is a witch under cover as a socialite in a world where witches are hunted. She spends her nights freeing witches from the captivity of the ruthless Gideon Sharpe. Of course, because it is enemies to lovers, Gideon Sharpe, the notorious witch hunter who despises the Crimson Moth, sets out to find her, blissfully unaware that she is right under his nose. ‘Assistant to the Villain’ by Hannah Nicole Maehrer If you want a grown-up fairytale, this is it. A light, fluffy fantasy that feels like it is taking place on the set of the show The Office, but in a fairytale world and with a few magical creatures in the mix. This is also a slow burn, grumpy x sunshine, multiple POV series — if you like that, you’re in for a treat. The main character, Evie Sage, is also hilarious; she is the epitome of a ray of sarcastic sunshine, and her boss, The Villain, is a storm cloud. ‘Lights Out’ by Navessa Allen This book is absolutely unhinged, a little terrifying, and also insanely funny. For this book, I would not recommend it if you don’t like dark romance, and please look up trigger warnings before beginning your adventure into this dark world. I would also recommend that you get the audiobook — I listened to it and had a very enjoyable time. This story is also dual POV, following Aly, an emergency room trauma nurse, and Josh, a masked thirst trap content creator. Everything about this book kept me on my toes, and I will definitely be reading the second book, Caught Up. ‘The Seven Year Slip’ by Ashley Poston All of Poston’s books have an element of magical realism; in this one, Clementine’s apartment time-travels. When a hot man who bakes shows up in her kitchen, she finds herself falling for him. It all seems perfect, the only issue being that he is living seven years in the past. Aside from an amazing love interest, this book also takes place in New York, with an incredible cast of side characters. Clementine works at a publishing house and regularly gets lunch with her other friends in the industry, and if you’re anything like me, you’ll love reading about these bookish baddies. ‘The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue’ by V.E. Schwab This might be one of my favorite books of all time. When I tell you I believe no one writes as beautifully as Schwab, I mean it. The story follows Addie LaRue, and it all starts in France in 1714 when she prays to the gods after dark. She makes a bargain to live forever. The only catch is that everyone she ever meets will forget her. She has lived like this for 300 years, creating art and trying to find ways to leave her mark on the world until, one day she meets a man who remembers her. Make sure to get your tissues ready because there are some tear-jerking moments.

If you decide to pick up any of these books, I hope you enjoy them. Happy reading!