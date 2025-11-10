Fall in Love with These Nail Trends of the Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to fall, it’s the perfect time to refresh your nail game with cozy, seasonal styles. This year’s fall nail trends are all about rich tones, subtle textures, and playful details. From earthy greens to retro polka dots, here are five standout designs to inspire your next manicure.

Olive Green: Nature-Inspired Neutrals

Matte olive green nails are the embodiment of fall’s earthy palette. This muted shade channels the natural beauty of the season, think mossy trails, forest walks, and olive-toned jackets. This uncommon color feels both grounded and sophisticated. It’s a versatile choice that pairs effortlessly with chunky knits and all your favorite fall layers.

Brown Chrome: A Futuristic Take on a Classic

This design blends the warmth of brown with the sleek shine of chrome for a look that’s both cozy and cutting-edge. The brown base keeps things grounded in autumn’s signature palette, while the chrome overlay adds a reflective, high-fashion twist. It’s the perfect choice for those who want something neutral but with a little extra flair, ideal for catching the light at fall gatherings or adding a luxe touch to everyday outfits.

Glossy Dark Blue: Midnight Magic

Dark blue nails are making a bold statement this season. This glossy navy hue evokes the mystery of twilight skies and crisp autumn evenings. It’s a color that feels both dramatic and refined, offering a polished look that works for everything from casual pumpkin spice coffee dates to formal events. Pair them with a silver ring or a deep-toned outfit to amplify the moody elegance.

Brown with White Polka Dots: Retro Whimsy

Add a playful twist to your fall manicure with this retro-inspired design. The warm brown base reflects the cozy tones of the season, think cinnamon, cocoa, and fallen leaves, while the white polka dots bring a touch of vintage charm. It’s a fun, approachable look that’s perfect for weekend outings, pumpkin patch visits, or just adding a bit of personality to your everyday style.

Glossy Dark Red: Classic with a Twist

Deep red nails are a perennial fall favorite, and this glossy version adds a rich, romantic vibe. The high-shine finish gives the color extra depth, making it feel luxurious and bold. Whether you’re sipping cider by the fire or heading out for a night on the town, dark red nails are a timeless choice that never goes out of style. It’s the perfect blend of drama and elegance.

Fall is all about embracing warmth, texture, and a little bit of playfulness. These nail designs offer something for every style, whether you’re drawn to minimalist elegance or bold seasonal statements. So go ahead, treat yourself to a fresh manicure and let your nails reflect the beauty of autumn.