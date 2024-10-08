Fall Clothes: What’s In?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

As fall approaches us, I immediately think about what outfits are going to be in this season. Seeing the tastes that social media has given us so far, my mind goes straight to Gilmore Girls! I think we’re in for a Gilmore Girls-inspired fall when it comes to outfits. TikTok is the main control center for fashion based advice these days. A creator named Shelby Sacco uploaded a video showing a “fall fashion pdf”, where we can see her predictions for what will be in this fall. Flared yoga pants/leggings, statement jackets, tall boots, and matching sets seem to be a recurring theme for this fall’s lookbook.

A helpful account for seeing what the girls will be wearing this fall is a TikTok account called @styleguide. The account is basically like a Pinterest board, but in video form. The inspiration within these videos are consistent with Shelby Sacco’s video. Something that I can see is going to trend more than ever are purses! I feel like the art of carrying a purse has disappeared, and seeing them making their way back into fashion makes me so excited. A dark, small, chic purse is all the rage right now. I was recently gifted a beautiful dark wash Coach purse for my birthday by my girlfriend. I am obsessed with it and I think that as the weather starts to cool down, we are going to see more and more women carrying dainty statement purses.

As I mentioned previously, statement jackets are making their way in this fall. A worn-in leather jacket, cardigan, oversized jackets, and even blazers are rising to the top this autumn! Layering is also something I think we are going to see a lot of. A mini skirt with a sweater and button-down underneath are all over Pinterest. Pairing that outfit with a pair of tall-heeled boots would make the cutest, Pinterest-girl inspired look! Another on-the-rise shoe would be Mary Janes. There are thousands of variations of this shoe, but this style has been all over social media recently. I think they are a lovely and elegant statement piece to have in your closet, as they scream holiday season to me. I personally haven’t purchased a pair, but the closer we get to the holidays, I’m becoming compelled to buy myself a pair!

Emma Chamberlain, a very popular YouTuber, podcaster, and model, provides the best trendy outfit inspiration for every season. With fall coming up, we haven’t seen much of her 2024 looks yet, but I am anticipating lots of French-girl inspiration. I’ve noticed that with fall specifically, the trendy clothes are heavily inspired by what French women wear!

With all of this information, where are good places to shop? I find that Target has amazing pieces to enhance your closet. Not only are their options decently affordable and good quality, but brands like Wild Fable also tend to stay really on-trend with what TikTok and other social media platforms are promoting. Another great place to look are any second hands stores. Fall clothing for me is derived of pieces from Goodwill! Goodwill and any other second hand store eliminates overconsumption and fast fashion for items you might only buy for the fall season. They also have really great pieces for Halloween costumes. Affordable and good for the environment, yes please!

This fall seems like it is going to be filled with maroons, browns, and all kinds of dark reds. I can’t wait to see what outfits find themselves becoming the most popular this season. Remember that you don’t need to dress like everyone you see on TikTok and other social medias to be beautiful. Being comfortable, feeling good about yourself, and loving what you wear are the most important things when considering outfits!