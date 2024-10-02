Don’t Know Much About The Law? Here Are 3 Content Creators Who Can Break It Down For You!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Content warning: This article contains references to crime.

Are you interested in how the law works and its applications? Same here! Unfortunately, the law can be pretty confusing. Whether you’re dealing with legal jargon, attempting to understand all the nuances of court cases, or just trying to figure out your rights, it’s easy to become overwhelmed!

Thankfully, plenty of wonderful creators on the internet make it their priority to keep people as informed as possible about the law. Here are three of my favorite content creators who make learning more about the law fun, engaging, and interesting!

Leeja Miller is a lawyer and YouTuber who believes that everyone has the right to remain informed about the law and how it affects everyday American lives. Posted twice a week, her videos specialize in U.S. politics and policy. She explains all the hidden policies being enacted and provides information on how to interact with legislators if you want to see a little change in your area!

While her videos can tend to be more serious, Leeja Miller does an incredible job of getting into all the nitty-gritty details and transforms what would be hours of research into roughly 30 minutes of informative talking time.

In this video, Leeja explains what Biden’s stepping down from the presidential election means for the 2024 election season!

Emily D. Baker has been an attorney for over 18 years, and she focuses on explaining the legal implications behind the stories we all want to know more about. She’s a smaller creator, but we love showing off small creators here! Emily D. Baker’s videos mostly cover criminal law, so if you’re into true crime you need to check her out.

The P-Diddy case is wild. Learn more about it with Emily D. Baker!

Finally, one of my favorites: Legal Eagle! Legal Eagle is a collection of lawyers/content creators who playfully and energetically explain the scoop on the hottest celebrity and political drama. If you want the law to be broken down for you at a super basic level, the Legal Eagle will be your saving grace!