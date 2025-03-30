Creepy Cryptids From Appalachian Folkore

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Content warning: This article contains mentions of violence and cannibalism.

For me, Spooky Season is never over. I love diving into chilling stories year-round. Recently, I went down a TikTok rabbit hole of Appalachian folktales. At first I was like “Ooo this stuff is scary but I don’t have to worry about it,” …and then I realized that the Shenandoah Valley (where JMU is) is part of the Appalachian Mountains. So now anytime I hear literally any noise outside my stomach drops to the floor. Anyway, whether or not you live in Appalachia, these creatures are sure to give you a fright (but, like, in a fun way).

Wendigos originate from Algonquian mythology and were later adopted by Appalachians. They’re man-eating creatures that are sometimes reported to possess humans so that they may feast on others. The creature is 15 feet tall, emaciated-looking with gray flesh, chewed or missing lips (from eating them), and may have sunken, glowing eyes with sharp teeth and claws. It is also said that the more a Wendigo eats, the more it grows. The thing that people notice first, however, is its “rotting odor.” It also has heightened senses, speed, and strength and can easily maneuver through wintery woodland environments. This makes sense as that apparently reside mainly in Nothern regions.

According to my research these things are nearly impossible to kill so fighting, if you’re unlucky enough to encounter one, is not recommended.

In tales where Wendigos possess people, possesion can occur either through a dream or a physical bite. Once possessed, a person becomes violent, erratic, and cannibalistic. Those believed to be more susceptible to this are the greedy, gluttonous, and starving.

These tales could have been originally used to explain cases of cannibalism which occurred as a result of extreme starvation. They could also have been used to condemn selfishness and greed.

Chances are you’ve heard of Mothman, as its the most famous thing to come out of Appalachian folklore. The Mothman’s story starts in Point Pleasant, West Virginia on November 15, 1966. Two couples, the Scarberrys and the Mallettes, were going for a drive together when they spotted a six to seven foot tall being with glowing red eyes by the abandoned National Guard Armory. The couples quickly sped off but the creature chased after them as it glided through the air, keeping up with the car even at 100mph.

Since then Mothman has become a staple of the town. You can find memorabilia, Mothman inspired treats, a museum, and even a surprisingly ripped Mothman statue. The Mothman is believed to either be an alien or a creature that emerged from Hell. It was known to steal people’s dogs and chase cars in and around Point Pleasant. It disappeared in 1967, but may have reemerged in 2019 with reports of a similar creature being spotted in Chicago.

Kate Batts, or as she is better known as, the “Bell Witch,” famously tormented the Bell family, specifically the patriarch John Bell and his daughter, Betsy. At first, the family would witness strange occurrences and odd, unidentifiable animals on their property. Then, Batts began to target John and Betsy, the latter of whom would experience physical attacks such as being slapped and stuck with pins. She also swore to kill John Bell exactly three years after her tormenting began. His body was found soon after this with a vial of poison laying beside it.

Batts left the family alone after John Bell’s death until Betsy got engaged. The engagement did not last, however, as Batts resumed her harassment against Betsy until she broke it off. Once she did, Batts said she would return seven years later. Once the seven years passed, she came back and apparently visited John Bell Jr. three nights in row, during which they discussed the past, present, and future. She then left again but vowed to return to haunt the Bell family descendants in 107 years. There have been no confirmed reports of this.

The Flatwoods Monster was discovered by Kathleen May, her sons, and their two friends in 1952 in Flatwoods, West Viriginia. It is described to be ten feet tall with a large spade-shaped collar behind its round red head, as well as glowing orange eyes and a glowing green body wearing a metal dress. Most reports say that the creature is armless, but some describe it as having very small arms. It is mainly believed that the creature is an alien from outer space, as the boys claim that they saw something in the sky crash where the monster was discovered. Afterwards, the area was said to hold a strange, unpleasant odor and all the surrounding trees were singed.

Hope y’all are able to sleep after reading this, ’cause I sure won’t after writing it!