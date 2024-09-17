The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Where did the clean girl aesthetic come from?

An article by Boulevard states that the clean girl aesthetic can be dated all the way back to the 70s. Black, Brown, Latinx, and Chicana women embodied the “clean girl” aesthetic. Rocking gold hoops, slick back hair, and no makeup looks, these women were actually looked down upon for the very things that are the hottest trends now. Although TikTok brought eyes to the aesthetic, it is merely an homage to the original “clean girls” from the 70s. In 2022, this aesthetic took off across social media platforms and is still going strong.

What is the clean girl aesthetic?

The clean girl aesthetic is all about slick back ponytails and/or low buns, neutral nails, dainty pieces of jewelry (specifically gold), neutral wardrobe colors, and extensive self hygiene. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Nara Smith, Zendaya, Lori Harvey, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner are some examples of what this aesthetic looks like. Minimalism is the key to achieving the ultimate clean girl look.

Build Your Clean Girl Look

In order to achieve the perfect modern clean girl look, you will need to start by thinking “minimalist”. Selecting a tinted moisturizer is a good place to start. The less, the better. Getting a subtle shade of blush to give you just a hint of color is another key to this look. A good reference to think about would be a no-makeup makeup look. Another crucial step to building your clean girl look is jewelry. Jewelry is one of the most important parts of this aesthetic. Getting a pair of gold hoops, a staple necklace that goes with every outfit, a few gold rings, and a dainty gold bracelet are all apart of the clean girl recipe. Clothes are a more difficult part of this aesthetic. Matching sets are a good choice if you want to upgrade your wardrobe. When picking clothing, think fall outfits and Gilmore Girls. Rory Gilmore has the perfect effortless, chic look. Appearing effortless even though you spent more time than one would think means you’re getting the hang of the aesthetic. Pinterest has sensational inspiration for this aesthetic. Type “clean girl aesthetic” into the search bar and become inspired!

Clean Girl Skincare

Skincare is a vital step to mastering this aesthetic. Your skin should ideally have a dewy look rather than a matte finish. Staying shiny, glowy, and hydrated is the best look for this aesthetic. Using a moisturizer at night time to keep the “glazed donut” look in the morning gives a clean girl vibe. In the morning and throughout the day, sunscreen is essential. In my opinion, less is more when it comes to skincare. Finding a good face wash and following up with a moisturizer has been my perfect path to clean girl skincare. I personally use the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser followed up by the Daily Moisturizing Cream and finish with the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5. Of course, everyone is going to have different skincare needs, but that is what works for me. I use innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen in the mornings. This is what works for my skin to give me the dewy look, but be sure to consult with a Dermatologist for any skincare concerns!

Clothing

Clean girl outfits are another essential part to this look. Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls is a really good blueprint for this style. Tight shirts and big pants, matching sets, chic purses, and a slick back hairstyle are the way to go for any good outfit that gives clean girl. As I mentioned earlier, Pinterest has phenomenal outfit inspiration for the clean girl aesthetic. You can put together a clean girl outfit with virtually any piece of clothing, the way you style it makes a world of difference.

Where Should I Shop?

Makeup and Skincare:

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Ulta Beauty

Sephora

CVS

Jewelry

Evry Jewels

Target

Amazon

T.J. Maxx

Clothing:

Target

TikTok Shop

Depop

Goodwill (any second hand store)