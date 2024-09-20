An Unofficial Ranking of Epic: The Wisdom Saga

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jorge Rivera-Herrans’s online-acclaimed ‘Epic: The Musical,’ based on Homer’s ‘The Odyssey,’ has just come out with a new saga, entitled ‘The Wisdom Saga.’ This leaves two more sagas until the completion of the musical’s official concept album. While that may be a while away, we can geek over 5 new songs in the meantime! Here’s my ranking and thoughts on them; see if you agree!

‘Legendary’

The actor for Telemachus, MICO, has a voice that just scratches an itch in my brain. The way he sings “Don’t you dare call my mother a tramp”: chef’s kiss. This song perfectly introduces Telemachus, son of Odysseus, as a wide-eyed, brave but naive warrior. The song sounds different enough from others heard in past Epic sagas to be refreshing, but similar enough not to feel out of place. Very catchy. I once listened to it 7 times in one day.

‘Love in Paradise’

The little recap that opens the song is both effective in catching the listener up on the events of the musical but also reminds us of how much Odysseus has been through and just sounds very cool. The track placement after ‘We’ll Be Fine’ is perfect because the former works as a light-hearted break from the heartbreaking course of events that is Epic before they resume on this track. Barabara Wangui’s vocals are simply heavenly, her comedic timing on “anyways” is perfect, and her Calypso is a perfect balance between charisma and villainy. The song is boppy and fun, despite the malicious lyrics, until it fast forwards in time to a night where Odysseus appears on the verge of taking his own life. He sings “all I hear are screams” as we hear snippets of past songs where he was faced with the deaths of those around him. Heartbreaking, count your days Jorge.

‘God Games’

Luke Holt as Zeus is genuinely scary (in the best way). Jorge Rivera-Herrans, the creator and star of EPIC, has stated before that the show is heavily influenced by video games, and it is especially evident on this track. As we go through each God, it feels like leveling up in a video game, aided by a little tune after each one is defeated. The fact that Jorge cast his dad as Hephaestus is so cute. On first listen, I thought it was literally Jorge doing an accent. Although all the Gods sound amazing, Teagan Earley absolutely kills it as Athena. The part where she defends Telemachus against Ares is so satisfying; the amount of power in this woman’s voice is unbelievable. The line “Never once has he cheated on his wife” is just chef’s kiss. So funny I cackled. I love this version of Hera as her own foreboding but not antagonistic force, unlike Zeus who is very villainous. And the ending is the best part. I was genuinely so worried for Athena. The way her theme plays on the piano is just UGH, it felt like a gut punch. “Let him go please” is so beautiful and heartbreaking (if there is one word to describe Epic, it would be this), perfect delivery from Earley, reminded me of ‘Bring Him Home’ from ‘Les Mis.’

‘We’ll Be Fine’

This song is so sweet I cried listening to it for the first time. Athena’s character development is so heartwarming and you really can feel the guilt that weighs her down, and then you hear Telemachus take that weight off of her with his vocals and the music under it sounding almost like a breeze. MICO holds his ground with Earley’s amazing vocals, once again providing some of his own. Telemachus’s optimism and childlike hopefulness is so refreshing, providing a light in this very dark musical. Athena’s “you’re a good kid” to close out the song…I’m not crying, you’re crying.

‘Little Wolf’

I hate to say it….I don’t really like this song. The verses are good, not great but good. The chorus is what kills me. I find it kind of cringe. I know it’s meant to be an intimidating, instigative moment from Penelope’s suitors, but I don’t feel that coming through in this song. Athena’s part is the saving grace of this track. It’s a cool display of her powers and her meeting Telemachus is very cute.