An Unofficial Ranking of ‘EPIC: The Vengeance Saga’

Content Warning: Death, violence, & kidnapping

Your favorite Greek mythology/musical theater nerd here, back to share opinions no one asked for. Before we get into The Vengeance Saga, I want to explain something I left out in my last EPIC article: the concept of the musical’s “sagas.” So far eight sagas, containing three to five songs each, of the official EPIC concept album have been released separately from each other, similar to how singles are released before a pop album; released by Jorge-Rivera Herrans (“Jay”). Each saga centers around a different stage of Odysseus’s journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Also, if you have not already listened to this saga I would recommend doing so in tracklist order, not in the order I have ranked it.

Okay, now let’s get into it :)

Yes, I did spell that right. I need this song injected into my veins, and I will be playing it at any minor inconvenience. If I could choose one song to charge into battle to, it would be this one. The electric guitar slide between the first chorus and second verse scratches my brain. I honestly don’t know what crack Jay put in this song but I’m addicted. After Charybdis, the sea monster, is defeated, Odysseus spots Ithaca at the shore and the song slows. All instruments fall out except guitar, allowing the listener to feel Odysseus’s awe. When Odysseus sings, “I am almost there, my love, don’t be scared,” my heart melted. Jay sings it so tenderly, and it’s impossible not to “awe” at Odysseus’s undying love for Penelope, despite the atrocities he committed to get back to her. This snippet of humanity is an essential reminder that Odysseus is “just a man” trying to reach his loved ones after 20 years spent away from them. It forces us to empathize with him, essentially keeping the audience on Odysseus’s side despite his wrongdoings.

The transition from Charybdis to this song was seamless. The delivery of “There you are, coward” is utterly terrifying. I mean, I wasn’t scared. Not at all… I love Steven Rodriguez as Poseidon…but I have to say I prefer Jay’s vocals in the demo version of this song. Steven still does an amazing job, but Jay’s voice was just so much more sinister. Although, I prefer Steven’s raspy vocals on the chorus. This song encapsulates Poseidon’s formidability. I mean: “I’ll raise the tide so high, all of Ithaca will die,” “I’ll take your son and gouge his eyes, that is unless you choose to die.” Okay, now I’m scared. Very scared. I think the background vocals on the chorus are too high, not adding as much power to the threatening tone as they would in a deeper pitch. When Odysseus nearly drowns, many dead characters’ iconic songs are once again reprised which is heart wrenching every time. However, I feel like Jay may be using this move a bit too often. Any time Odysseus’s mother’s verse from The Underworld Saga is reprised, I die a bit inside. Hot take: Odysseus’s mother’s reprise gets me far more than Polites’.

Opening the song with “600 men, 600 deaths under my command” is brutal. The silence in the spot the crew would previously finish Odysseus’s sentence….count your days Jay. Speaking of Jay, he perfectly conveys Odysseus’s fatigue with his voice. Throughout all of the sagas, Jay has proven himself to be an exceptional voice actor so props to him. A fun break from all the dark, depressing stuff in this musical (especially with more to come) was much needed, and who better to provide it than Hermes? His disco vibe in both this song and “Wouldn’t You Like” from The Circe Saga is so addicting. I’m obsessed. TROY, who voices him, brings so much energy and life to this character; The slight grit in his voice is just, UGH, so good. The double timed acoustic guitar (or ukulele?) in Odysseus’s verse fittingly captured his reinvigorated determination to get home. Very cool touch. I love how Hermes always manages to lift Odysseus’s spirits. He helps him out without expecting anything in return, a sharp contrast to the other gods. We love Hermes.

The staccato strings in the beginning of this track (I think that’s what they are) are so beautiful. I really enjoyed the ethereal background vocals during the opening verse. It’s very interesting how this song makes you sympathize with Calypso, especially when it’s so jarring compared to her previous behavior in “Love in Paradise” from The Wisdom Saga. We get to understand Calypso’s motives behind holding Odysseus captive for seven years, even after he asserted absolute loyalty to his wife. The melodies in the pre-chorus feel like gut punches (in a good way.) Barbara Wangui’s delivery of “hate” in the phrase “if you hate me” is so perfect, it portrays all of Calypso’s pain and how long she’s been holding onto it. Wangui really is a goddess, her vocals are so beautiful The male-sounding background vocals in the chorus are confusing to me. On my first listen, I found them annoying. This is her big moment, her explanation for her problematic actions. What makes this song so powerful is how deeply infused it is with her pain. It should feel intimate, like Calypso is singing only to the listener. The background vocals overpower that intimacy. I was also confused because the only characters in this scene are Odysseus and Calypso, so it makes no sense for a chorus of men to be singing behind her. Now I wonder if they are symbolic for someone from Calypso’s past. After a quick look online, I couldn’t find anything about past romantic relationships. However, the reason Calypso was banished to live alone on an island forever was because she sided with her father, Atlas, when the Titans went to war with the gods. The vocals could be Calypso remembering her father telling her he loved her before they were separated for eternity. This would be an interesting parallel to her relationship with Odysseus, as Calypso has once again been torn from a loved one indefinitely. I want to make it very clear that none of this condones Calypso’s actions; it simply explains them. The vocals could also represent Odysseus’s fallen men who loved their captain so much they laid down their lives for him, but in the end, he was unwilling to do the same (I think this is most likely it). I wish Odysseus’s proclamation of platonic love for Calypso was delved into more. I want to know how he came to forgive her for keeping him from his wife and son, for whom he let 600 men die to get back to. What happened in their 7 years together to make him feel positively towards his captor? The background vocals work more in the final chorus. The intensity feels earned during her outburst of rage at herself for falling in love with someone who doesn’t feel the same. They also sound less predominantly male.