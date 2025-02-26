ABBA Songs to Add to Your Playlist That Aren’t From ‘Mamma Mia!’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

What’s the first thing that pops into your mind when you think of ABBA? Your mind probably went to one of their most popular songs, “Dancing Queen.” Maybe you thought of their other songs featured in Mamma Mia!, such as “Money, Money, Money” or “Lay All Your Love On Me.” Or, maybe you thought of their Eurovision-winning song “Waterloo.” While all of these are good songs and deserve all the love they get, ABBA has so many songs that are just as good. I took a listen to their other music and here are my top 8 songs from their discography (that aren’t featured in Mamma Mia!).

“Nina, Pretty Ballerina”

“Nina, Pretty Ballerina” is one of my favorite ABBA songs ever. I listen to this song at least three times a day. The upbeat piano and Mellotron gives the song a joyous vibe. Now, in my opinion, Nina is the true Dancing Queen. This song is about a girl, Nina, who works a regular 9-5 but dances her heart out on Friday nights. As a college student, I find “Nina, Pretty Ballerina” to be quite relatable because we basically all work a 9-5 with classes and then finally get to unwind over the weekend.

“Happy Hawaii”

As I’m starting to get sick of the winter weather, I find myself listening to “Happy Hawaii” more and more. This song has been on my summer playlist for years. It reminds me so much of laying on the beach, tanning and listening to the waves crash by the shore. “Happy Hawaii” just has such a warm feeling to it that gives me summer vibes (even if there’s still 130 days until summer).

“I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I DO”

“I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do” is one of the cutest songs I’ve ever listened to (I think I just really like ABBA’s love songs) and is another one of my favorite ABBA songs. The song itself is about admitting you’re in love with someone because you can’t hide your feelings anymore. Even though it’s a shorter song, “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do” is such a cute love song and I know I personally will be playing it for my future partner.

“Elaine”

Despite the extremely upbeat tempo of “Elaine”, my interpretation of the lyrics are that it’s about a woman, Elaine, trying to run away from something that’s holding her back. Some ABBA fans debate over what she’s running away from; some say it’s a mental illness, some say a gambling addiction. But, we aren’t Elaine, so it’s up to the interpretation of every listener. Personally, I like to listen to “Elaine” more for the beat than the lyrics as I find it the perfect song to dance to and sing with your friends!

“Head Over Heels”

I think “Head Over Heels” has one of the most fun beats I’ve ever heard in a song. I can’t really describe it as upbeat, but it definitely has a faster tempo. “Head Over Heels” is another one of my all time favorite ABBA songs. The song itself is about a girl that’s an outgoing leader, with big ambitions, and is, as the lyrics say, “a girl with the taste for the world.” I can personally resonate with this song as it reminds me of myself: someone who wants to accomplish so much and be a leading lady in this world.

“Soldiers”

Now, a lot of the songs on this list are some of my favorite ABBA songs. “Soldiers”, however, is my favorite ABBA song out of their whole discography. Although “Soldiers” has a quite a sorrowful message about the paranoia of the Cold War many who were alive then experienced, I believe this song is important to listen to, especially as nuclear weapons have evolved so much more since the Cold War. One of the lyrics, “What’s that sound, what’s that dreadful rumble?” describes the paranoia and terror of those who lived during the Cold War.

“Like an Angel Passing Through My Room”

I absolutely love this song. “Like an Angel Passing Through My Room” is such a calming song to listen to. Personally, I love listening to it when I’m trying to wind down for the night. The song’s sadder message about lost love and basking in loneliness late at night also makes it a good song to put on when you need a good cry or are just feeling a bit under the weather.

“Summer Night City”