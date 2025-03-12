This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

As an overview, reading tarot cards can be explained as an act to explore yourself and others or to answer questions about any situation. A common misconception is that the cards tell a segmented, predicted future with no room for free will; this is vastly untrue because nothing is predestined, and every “future” changes with each choice we make. To begin, a deck of tarot cards consists of 78 cards, split into two major sections: Major Arcana (22 cards) and Minor Arcana (56 cards). In addition to their upright meanings, tarot cards also have a different/opposite meaning when they appear upside down, called “reversed meaning” or “reversed”. These interpretations will also be included in the descriptions below. Specifically, we’ll discuss the Major Arcana, which symbolize greater forces at play in your life which are not necessarily in your control — or more simply put, important changes or crossroads.

THE FOOL

The Fool card has an image of a young traveler with a rose in hand, and I like to think of him as an inexperienced yet hopeful creature — open to exploring the world without any knowledge or consideration of its dangers. On the advantageous hand, this card can symbolize a fresh beginning or a blank canvas where you can realize your potential and become ready to start a journey with freedom, courage, and risk-taking. However, remember the reversed meaning of this card, which warns against being too naïve, being taken advantage of, and recklessness.

THE MAGICIAN

The Magician is shown with a robe and an infinity sign above his head, known as a cosmic lemniscate. This recurring symbol represents the immortality of energy. Upright, the magician speaks of mastery, creativity, and resourcefulness — it means that whatever answer or solution you are looking for, the tools are right in front of you to use. It preaches the sentiment “if there’s a will, there’s a way.” Reversed, though, it takes on a more negative light, with qualities like cunning, deception, and trickery.

THE HIGH PRIESTESS

The High Priestess is the embodiment of mystery and intrigue. This card irritates me sometimes because it is a non-answer to my question. The card, when it’s upright, merely states that the querent needs to trust their intuition and wisdom because there is concealed knowledge and an unseen force at work. However, perhaps this could be a clue that someone in your life is keeping something from you (concealed knowledge). So be wary and look towards your own judgment for an answer, since that is all you can do. Reversed, the card means close to the same thing — hidden agendas, repression of something, and secrets.

THE EMPRESS

It is always a great day when this card pops up in a spread, since it is one of the most positive ones. The Empress is a good omen at her core, representing abundance, fertility, contentment, and balance. Upright, it can be a “yes” to the question you are asking — a creative endeavor will be successful and the situation is full of potential. The card even reminds us to look after ourselves as a form of self-love. However, the “good omen” part stops when this card gets reversed, switching to a smothering, excess, or selfishness of one’s life.

THE EMPEROR

Her partner, The Emperor, also praises things that are long-lasting, symbolizing decision/judgment, satisfaction from achievement, responsibility, and challenge. I like to think of him as this authoritative male figure through which all potential opportunities are possible. He wants you to build something you’re proud of and be decisive about what you want and how to get it — take action. If there’s an authority figure in your life that has recently offered advice, make sure to heed it. However, this card is also negative when reversed — tyranny, domination, and anger. I take it as a warning not to steamroll over others in your path to success.

THE HIEROPHANT

For The Hierophant, I always picture a church-like figure — the upholder of all things traditional and conservative. This card advises you to think more spiritually and search for the answer to your question with a theoretical/philosophical perspective. The Hierophant’s opinion is that you should find purpose and meaning by upholding tradition. This takes us right into the card’s reversed meaning, however, that one can become too blind to the trappings of convention and obedience. Have vision and learning but do not unknowingly shackle yourself to a servitude of what’s “normal” or “accepted.”

THE LOVERS

One of my absolute favorite cards in the deck, The Lovers symbolize the connection of love, attraction, sentimentality, and new possibilities. However, even with all of the positive traits that emerge from pulling this card, there is also an underlying warning. If you are stuck between two people, you must make a choice right away or negative karma will ensue (no indecision!). You must also be aware of any temptation into dangerous waters. The reversed meaning of this card is a worse version of this meaning — referring to conflict, the ending of a relationship, and the risks of choice

THE CHARIOT

A card of encouragement, The Chariot is depicted with a carriage being pulled by two horses (or sphinxes), but the animals are fighting to get away from each other. You, as the driver of this chariot, must control these opposing sources of conflict in your life in order to stay on the correct path. The card tells you to use strength, focus, willpower, and stability to overcome the stress of change (however remember that sometimes change is inevitable). The reversed version of this card simply states what will happen if you fai; loss of direction and will, and a lack of proper discipline.

STRENGTH

This card is another motivating one and its message is clear — there may be struggles ahead but you have the confidence and integrity to overcome your “demons” and weaknesses that govern you. Gain mastery over yourself because when danger or a challenge presents itself, you must be ready to face it head-on. Reversed, the card of Strength warns against doubt, pride in your own abilities, and being cowardly. Strength is a real self esteem booster, and if this card was a person he’d be a personal trainer at the gym.

THE HERMIT

The Hermit is exactly what he sounds like — a person who represents solitude, caution, silence, detachment, and limitation. I like to think of Boo Radley or perhaps a monk, and in turn what they excel at and hold themselves back from. The Hermit advises that, in the context of your question, you should retreat and gather your own thoughts and priorities about how you want to proceed before making any more choices. While you look inwardly, though, please be aware of the reversed card’s message, which signifies loneliness, rejection, isolation, and withdrawal.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE