A Note on Surf Culture & Its Impact on Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Since the 1960s, surfing and “surf culture” have been a fixation for many beach-bum wannabes. Rising into a well-defined subculture by the 1970s with the help of a new musical genre, numerous famous movies, and formative publications, surf culture spoke to a definitive moment in pop culture history. But, when you look beyond the material items that emerged from the initial craze, there is also something valuable to learn from the roots and ethos of surf culture.

Although most people might mark the beginning of surfing as a popular pastime in the 1960s, surfing began in Ancient Polynesia way back in the 12th century. Polynesian people brought surfing to the islands of Hawai’i, where it was adopted as a religious practice. After Hawai’i became a U.S. state in 1959, tourism to the islands boomed. This sparked an increased interest in surfing that eventually made its way back to the mainland of the United States. This surfing “boom” in the U.S. led to what we now consider “modern surf culture,” a combination of adopted elements from traditional surf culture and new practices that have shaped it into the notable era it is today.

The emergence of Californian surf rock music– most notably Dick Dale (You know that guitar riff at the beginning of “Pump It” by the Black Eyed Peas? Or the Pulp Fiction song? That’s “Misirlou” by Dick Dale!) and The Beach Boys (We all know how memorable they are!)– sparked a craze amongst Americans. Following decades of political, social and economic turmoil, people longed for a casual and carefree lifestyle. Surfing and surf culture quickly became an outlet to fulfill these desires.

As surf rock continued to rise, so did a definitive “surf culture.” Composed of its own media publications (like Surfer Magazine and the film The Endless Summer) and its own clothing style, surf culture became its own beast in the 1960s and 1970s. Outfitted in brands like Billabong, Quiksilver and Rip Curl (all of which are still available today), surfers adopted St. Christopher (the Patron Saint of Travels) to transcend the traditional religious ties and form a standalone spiritual element of surf culture.

After that initial surf culture craze of the 1960s and 1970s, the 1980s saw a decline in mainstream surf culture. However, the rise of pro surfer Kelly Slater in the 1990s put surfing on sports fans’ radars as his career skyrocketed. Additionally, the 1991 summer blockbuster Point Break, starring heartthrobs Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, helped push this subculture back into the mainstream. Meanwhile, the 2002 teen film Blue Crush examined surf culture through the lens of real-life, following teen girls trying to balance surfing and personal obstacles. Both films were soundtracked by fresh takes on classic surf tunes.

Jack Johnson, who began as a surfer, debuted his music career in 2001 with his first album, “Brushfire Fairytales.” The album was welcomed with open arms into the surfing community. Perhaps because he’d been close friends with the aforementioned Kelly Slater, Johnson had one foot in the music industry and one in the surf world at the beginning of his career. Including “Brushfire,” Johnson has released eight original studio albums, the 2006 Curious George soundtrack, and numerous remixes and live albums. As popular as Jonhson’s music was upon its release, it has gained even more traction in recent years. This past May, “Upside Down” from Curious George reached no. 18 on the Hot Alternative Billboard chart 18 years after its release. The song’s appearance on this chart proves that surf culture never really goes away.

From the 2010s to now, surf culture has circled back into pop culture every few years. The 2011 movie Soul Surfer told the remarkable story of surfer Bethany Hamilton, ushering Gen-Z into surf culture. The certified Disney classic Teen Beach Movie and Netflix’s Outer Banks only extended that momentum.

Things get hard, life becomes overwhelming, and the world is tough. One thing remains steadfast, though: the groovy, laidback and carefree lifestyle of surf culture. Although it may not be at the forefront of our minds the way it was in the 1960s, surf culture remains present if you just look for it (maybe in the form of a Jack Johnson album or a rewatch of Blue Crush!).